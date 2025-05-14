How Mira Mediterranean Hookah Lounge Is Reimagining Hospitality in Manhattan

In 2025, celebrated restaurateur and humanitarian Hakkı Akdeniz introduced a new chapter in his journey with the launch of Mira Mediterranean & Hookah Lounge. Located at 206 E 34th Street in Manhattan's Murray Hill, Mira departs from his Champion Pizza legacy and embraces an upscale concept inspired by Mediterranean cuisine and social lounge culture. Described as "a culinary oasis in the city," Mira is designed to be a space where guests can dine, unwind, and connect in an atmosphere that fuses refinement with warmth.

The menu at Mira draws heavily from Akdeniz's Turkish heritage, with a broad Mediterranean influence. Diners can expect classic mezze such as house-made hummus, tzatziki with green apple and walnuts, and grilled octopus paired with creative cross-cultural dishes like sushi-rice bites topped with spicy tuna tartare or salmon with ratatouille and tandoori pesto. Mira also offers late-night bites, making it ideal for both dinner and post-dinner lounging. A full bar serves signature cocktails, and the lounge's namesake hookah experience adds a relaxing, aromatic flair to the evenings.

Mira's interior design reflects its philosophy: earthy tones, mosaic details, plush seating, and ambient lighting create a soothing environment by day and a lively, chic setting by night. The venue evolves throughout the day from a peaceful lunch spot to a stylish lounge where "nights come alive and memories begin." With a smart casual dress code, friendly staff, and soft world music playing in the background, Mira exudes a feeling of inclusivity while maintaining an upscale tone.

Though newly opened, Mira is already making waves in Manhattan's dining scene. Featured in The Infatuation's list of hot new restaurants, it's praised for blending upscale cuisine with the communal, laid-back feel of a hookah lounge. Most entrees are priced around $40, and early reviews on OpenTable highlight both the food and atmosphere as standout elements. Akdeniz proudly shared that Mira was named "Restaurant of the Month" by a local magazine shortly after opening.

For Akdeniz, Mira is more than just a business it's a deeply personal endeavor. Born in 1984 in Silvan, Turkey, he grew up in a Kurdish family of 17 children and moved to Montreal at a young age. In 2001, he arrived in New York City with $240 and no place to stay, ultimately finding shelter at the Bowery Mission. With determination and support, he worked his way from a dishwasher to a pizzeria owner. His big break came in 2010 after winning a pizza competition at the Javits Center, which earned him media attention and inspired the birth of Champion Pizza.

Over the next decade, Akdeniz expanded Champion Pizza to over 15 locations, becoming known not just for his pizza but for his humanitarian work. His motto "living through giving" has defined his career. He's donated over 200,000 slices of pizza to the homeless and regularly visits the same midtown streets where he once slept to give back. His philanthropic efforts have earned him honors such as the Ellis Island Beacon Award and Carnegie's Great Immigrant Award.

Mira is a natural evolution of Akdeniz's journey. It ties together his love for food, culture, and community. While Champion Pizza told his story of survival and triumph, Mira expresses his desire to bring joy, beauty, and comfort to others. It's a space where every dish, detail, and design choice carries a deeper meaning an invitation to experience not just Mediterranean hospitality, but the soul of someone who rose from the streets to success.

As Akdeniz often says, "If you give back, you get back even more." Mira is his latest gift to New York—a place of flavor, heart, and hope.