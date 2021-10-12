How Melanie Avalon's Never-Ending Curiosity Welcomes The World of Podcasting

Melanie Avalon has always had a knack for acquiring new knowledge and sharing it with others. When she started facing chronic health challenges after graduating college, she turned the potential hurdle into a catalyst for her journey, relentlessly seeking knowledge about the tools and techniques that affect people's health and wellness journeys. Podcasting proved to provide the perfect game-changing medium to unleash her creativity in a manner that could speak to an expansive audience, eager to learn more.

"The more I searched, the more I wanted to learn and practice, and to speak with the many experts in each respective sphere. To ask them questions and find answers," she says. Her search for answers led to the creation of two top iTunes shows, "The Intermittent Fasting Podcast" and the "The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast." With over 60 thousand downloads per week, and millions total, Melanie's shows consistently rank in the iTunes charts.

Melanie's roots grew from acting, and she was actively involved in community theater while growing up in Memphis, Tennessee. At 17, she was accepted into the early entrance program at the University of Southern California, where she double majored in film and theatre. Melanie held an impressive track record while studying at USC. She graduated Summa Cum Laude, achieved the highest GPA in the School of Theatre, won a Hermes award for one of her short films, and received the Louise Kerckhoff Prize for best essay of the year in Gender Studies, despite not even being in the program.

Upon graduating, Melanie successfully booked a killer role on the Biography Channel Deadly Wives. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films and television projects, including Glee, Neighbors, and Sharknado 2. Melanie also quickly gained the coveted membership of the acting union, SAG-AFTRA, and was nominated for best supporting actress at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival for one of her roles.

With remarkable achievements in both acting and podcasting, Melanie hopes to keep pushing the boundaries and inspiring people around her. She wants to focus on representing female voices in the biohacking sphere, and aims to develop her podcast into a TV show format. "I would love to develop my biohacking podcast for a TV show format (The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Show), in which I take the world of biohacking by storm: meeting the world's top doctors, authors, researchers, and longevity experts, to explore all the lifestyle tips, tricks, gadgets, and practices to vitalize one's life."