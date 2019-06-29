It may have been Khloé Kardashian's birthday this week but fans couldn't (and still can't) stop talking about her billionaire sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloé celebrated her birthday with famous family and close friends on Thursday. The elaborate celebration featured an all-pink theme and even had quotes from the 35-year-old displayed on an array of items.

In a video shared to Khloé's Instagram, she panned over a display of various pink sweets and in the background, you hear someone say, "I'm pregnant." Fans now believe that someone is Kylie. The video is still available on Khloe's Story and The Daily Mail has also uploaded it for fans to continue looking for any sign of confirmation.

While Kylie could possibly be pregnant with her second child, it seems unlikely given her drink of choice at the event. Elle shared that the Kylie Skin founder "appeared to share a photo of a drink—seemingly a cocktail" in a cup from Khloé's birthday party to her Instagram story.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator has been very vocal about her plans for baby No. 2. In May, a source told E! News that "Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently." Adding, "She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."

The 21-year-old, who currently has 1-year-old daughter Stormi with her rapper beau Travis Scott, 28, even joked about conceiving their second child in April. In a birthday tribute to Scott, Kylie wrote on Instagram, "... let's [expletive] around and have another baby."

Kylie hasn't responded to the rumors yet, but let's not forget about the beauty mogul's first pregnancy. You know, the one she somehow successfully managed to keep a secret from the public for nine months.

Pregnant or not, let's put the spotlight back on the true star of the week, Khloé Kardashian. Happy Birthday!

