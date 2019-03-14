Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to reveal how she lost her baby belly after giving birth to Stormi. Sporting a slim figure Jenner, 21, told viewers that her body changed with the arrival of her little girl and that she realized that she had to be more mindful of what she ate.

The cosmetics mogul told her fans that it was "all about diet" to get that flat tummy again.

"I'm naturally just a really skinny person," Jenner said. "But not like Kendall. She's naturally, like model status. But yeah, I've always had a really flat stomach but I never felt like it went back to what it was before Stormi until recently, and I feel like it has a lot to do with diet."

For Jenner, it meant giving up her favorite carb- and cheese-filled foods, People reported.

She said, "I really eat very crazy usually. Like whatever I want. Pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy . And I just kind of cut all of that out and have just been eating better. And I feel like that's the trick for me, personally."

Jenner did tell her fans that it takes time to lose the baby weight, saying, "And I also think, after a child, it really does take just as long to get your body back as it did to create the child."

