Khloe Kardashian is surely learning the art of minting money from a disaster. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seems to be still making profits from her marriage to Lamar Odom, even though things between them ended years ago. As per reports, the trademark for the Revenge Body star's fragrance with the former basketball pro, Unbreakable By Khloe & Lamar fragrance, is still for sale. As per the United State Patent and Trademark Office, Unbreakable Bond By Khloe & Lamar was filed on March 17, 2011, and registered on June 18, 2013.

It was last year in June that the US Patent and Trademark Office filed a notification that the trademark registration for the fragrance would be cancelled if the two parties did not file the required documentation to keep the live status. A document was filed on October 19, 2018, to show a new attorney was added for the trademark, post which, the status of the previously married couple's trademark remains alive and well.

Khloe and Lamar got married in 2009 just over a month after they met, but the reality TV star filed for divorce from the NBA star after a series of drug and cheating rumours. The couple's divorce was eventually finalized in 2016.

Odom has since moved on with his life and is currently in a relationship with girlfriend Sabrina Parr. Khloe too, for her part, has moved on with her life, and now has a daughter, True Thompson, with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, who she dated after Lamar.

The former basketball player has recently been doing a lot of public appearances for his new book, which is a personal memoir of the star, who struggled with infidelity and substance abuse. In his memoir, Lamar admitted that he threatened to kill Khloe and that he slept with over 2,000 women.

Recently, it was in an episode of KUWTK that Khloe revealed to have been in communication with her ex-husband, who asked to see her in person despite a public apology. "I see that he has a girlfriend and I just don't want to disrespect or reach out," Khloe said to her sister Kim on the episode. "He seems really happy and that chapter is closed between he and I."