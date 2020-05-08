For a successful executive and accomplished philanthropist like Kellie Rastegar the biggest accomplishment is the ability to positively influence her community. Hailing from humble beginnings and rising to the pinnacle of the business and entertainment worlds, Kellie is well aware of the strategic importance that superior customer service holds.

Due to the unique experience of its founders, leading Austin, Texas real-estate investment firm Rastegar Property Company has earned the reputation of treating its customers with the deference typically owed celebrities.

For Kellie, the objective always made sense: integrate her vast expertise in celebrity relations and large scale entertainment projects into the day to day customer service culture of one of America´s leading real estate companies.

Behind the deal-flow mastery of CEO Ari Rastegar, his wife Kellie Rastegar has rigorously ingrained a compassionate, attentive, and conscientious spirit of service throughout the corporate culture, an ethic that she picked up while working as the corporate flight attendant and for Hollywood megastars Johnny Depp, Jennifer Aniston, and Jim Carrey.

Johnny, in fact, had such an appreciation for Kellie's customer service that he brought her onto work at his personal film production company as well as the sets of his biggest blockbusters such as Pirates Of The Caribbean and The Tourist.

Thanks to her experience and forward thinking customer service initiatives, a new school of business mastery has been unveiled, serving as an inspiration for future generations that will face increasingly competitive commercial arenas across all major verticals.