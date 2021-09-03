How Jason Koonce Rose to the Top of the Sports Cards and Memorabilia Trading Industry

Many people find fulfillment in collecting and trading sports cards as a hobby. However, sports card and memorabilia dealer Jason Koonce has taken his passion one step further and turned it into a multi-million dollar enterprise.

The entrepreneur has always been fascinated with trading sports cards, even from a young age. But it was in his teenage years when he discovered that buying and selling these collectibles could become a lucrative business venture. This realization was crucial in inspiring the young man to develop his hobby into a money-making side hustle.

He often rubbed elbows with some of the biggest names in sports by attending and participating in sports card shows, including agents and athletes. Eventually, he had built an impressive network of connections within the industry, which was instrumental in expanding his business.

Jason Koonce has come a long way from his humble beginnings of going to the post office every day after school, sending exact change in the mail for cards, and hoping not to get scammed. Now the incredibly successful business owner runs OTIA Sports, an elite marketplace that buys and sells premium sports memorabilia and caters to six and seven-figure deals every month. On top of that, he has established himself as one of the leading brokers of historic sports cards and memorabilia.

The hardships and adversities he went through during his childhood have motivated him to persevere and work hard to achieve his goals. He even recalled, "growing up extremely poor and watching my single mother work two jobs to raise my sister and me was my main inspiration and lit a fire under me from a very young age."

What separates Jason Koonce from the competition is the extensive knowledge he has acquired over three decades of experience in the industry. Whether it is finding a rare card, a specific memorabilia piece, or a connection to a celebrity or athlete, he is sure to deliver results. Because of this, he has become the go-to guy for many people and has worked with over a thousand clients.

Aside from that, the entrepreneur possesses an awe-inspiring work ethic. It is not all the time that transactions go smoothly and as planned. Despite that, he considers every interaction he has had to be a helpful learning experience, even the negative ones.

In addition, the flexible individual has kept up-to-date with the modernization of the industry. He has created a strong social media presence for his brand, which is an excellent platform for online transactions.

The massive success of Jason Koonce is a testament that anyone can achieve their dreams as long as they work hard, adapt to changes, and remain professional in all their dealings. In the future, he would love to witness the number of collectors in the hobby continue to grow. He is also hopeful for the industry's future, as a new wave of enthusiasts from all over the world starts investing in sports cards over the stock market.