How Ishneet Dua Is Helping Organizations Deploy Cloud-Native Generative AI

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are changing how enterprise architecture and cloud computing work. Ishneet Dua works in this evolving environment. As a Senior Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ishneet helps companies find responsible, resource-efficient ways to integrate AI/ML with cloud computing. At AWS, she guides customers in designing cloud-native applications. She focuses on helping enterprises realize the potential of large language models and diffusion models in ways that are scalable and environmentally sustainable.

"It's incredible to help businesses transform through AI and cloud computing," Ishneet says. "But what's even more rewarding is showing them how to do this in an environmentally responsible way."

A Leading Voice

Ishneet has a master's degree in computer science, a decade of experience in cloud computing and AI, and various technical publications. Harnessing cloud computing's full potential while minimizing environmental impact has been on her mind for some time. She has regularly spoken at tech conferences. Besides her talks at AWS re:Invent, Ishneet has delivered talks at CadenceLive in Silicon Valley, re:Mars, CloudX, and has been interviewed about "Well-Architected Applications for Sustainability" on YouTube.

In addition, Ishneet has authored two books on the technical challenges of integrating enterprise AI/ML: Optimizing Generative AI Workloads for Sustainability: Balancing Performance and Environmental Impact in Generative AI and Sustainable Cloud Development: Optimize Cloud Workloads for Environmental Impact in the GenAI Era. With 20 articles and white papers, Ishneet's publications pose solutions to persistent AI/ML problems.

Taking the Technical, Making It Accessible

Ishneet has a gift for explaining complex and highly technical topics in ways that are engaging and accessible. Leading experts in AI and ML need to make new concepts accessible to a broader audience whose lives will be transformed by these technologies. "I started writing blogs and articles because I believe in the power of education," Ishneet explains.

Ishneet's technical articles address topics ranging from cloud-native designs and ML model optimization to sustainable practices in AI system architecture, including:

"Accelerate time to insight with Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler and the power of Apache Hive"

"Prepare data from Amazon EMR for machine learning using Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler"

"Environmentally Sustainable AWS Region Selection"

"Building Sustainable, Efficient, and Cost-Optimized Applications on AWS"

She recently served on a panel at the AWS Community Day, speaking on responsible AI practices. At an event organized by EDF, she was a panelist and spoke about the impact of AI on the aging U.S. power grid.

Real-World Impact

At AWS, Ishneet actively works to reshape enterprise architecture on cloud platforms. One project required a connected vehicle platform for a major automotive manufacturer that was facing rising cloud costs. Each vehicle added to its fleet was generating gigabytes of telemetry data. Ishneet managed this growing load by implementing an intelligent data filtering system, more efficient streaming architectures, and transitioning them to serverless computing.

Ishneet and her team were able to reduce the company's per-vehicle cloud costs by 82%. She also helped the company adopt machine learning models for predictive maintenance.

You can read more about Ishneet's efforts in the automotive sector in her article about deploying Android Automotive on AWS Graviton, another one of her optimization projects

Besides the automotive sector, Ishneet has helped develop sustainability reporting for the semiconductor industry, methods​​ to adapt advanced text-to-image models to upgrade creative workflows in marketing and advertising, and techniques to accelerate game development using AI.

Mentoring the Next Generation

As these technologies continue to develop, the need for a growing cohort of expert AI systems architects is even more pressing. Ishneet continues to devote time to mentoring the next generation of tech professionals, especially women.

In 2021, Ishneet organized the "Code Green" hackathon, an all-day coding event that drew over 600 developers who competed to solve a sustainability-related technical challenge. Since then, Ishneet has trained hundreds of engineers and technologists on eco-friendly AI practices.

Looking Ahead

"I'm excited about the potential of generative AI and large language models," Ishneet says. "But my focus remains on ensuring that as we advance these technologies, we do so in a way that's environmentally responsible."

Ishneet is particularly excited about the potential intersection of AI and quantum computing, as well as the opportunities that remain untapped in developing cloud-native, agentic AI. By developing such systems and mentoring others to do the same, Ishneet Dua hopes to shape the future of AI and cloud computing.