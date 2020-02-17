A new jailbreak is here for all iPhone devices running on iOS 12.2 or later. The new jailbreak called Unc0ver comes with in-built AltStore App Store which you can flawlessly run on your iPhone and thus download apps without paying a penny.

AltStore is an Apple App Store alternative which contains almost all the iPhone apps and let its users download. It was optional before in many other jailbreak versions. But the latest jailbreak Unc0ver has featured the AltStore as its official app store in jailbroken devices.

AltStore uses original Apple ID like Cydia Impactor

The AltStore service uses your original Apple ID like Cydia Impactor. But it doesn't ask you to tether your iPhone to a computer as Cydia Impactor asks. If you sense something fishy about it, you can make a new Apple ID and use it as in your jailbroken device. AltStore is available in both macOS and Windows running laptops and convertibles.

If you are already using a jailbroken iPhone or eager to jailbreak your device, here is a step-by-step guide:

Download AltStore from its official website by heading here. (https://altstore.io)

Click twice on the already downloaded ZIP file and install it accordingly on your computer.

Once installed, open the AltStore app and install a plug-in dubbed Mail Plug-In when prompted.

Once done, open the mail app and navigate to Mail -> Preferences from the menu bar.

Once the mail Preference windows open, select the General tab and click on the Managed Plug-ins button.

Now connect the iPhone device you want to jailbreak to your computer.

From the menu bar, choose Install AltStore on your device and log in with the Apple ID when prompted.

Click continue if you get a weird notification reading AltStore has been used in another device before.

Once AlStore gets installed and appears on your device navigate to Settings -> General -> Device Management and tap on your Apple ID and make it a trusted application by tapping the appropriate button.

Install Unc0ver jailbreak