How To Improve Your Home's Air Quality

Ventilate your home

Water vapor builds up in your home daily, whether you're cooking, washing, or cleaning. It's only natural for water vapor to accumulate inside because of all the activity going on there every day - from cooking to washing to cleaning. As previously said, dampness in the house is undesirable. Therefore, it is critical to ensure your home is well ventilated.

Some things you can do to ventilate your home are: open all windows and doors for an hour to air out all rooms, run the exhaust fans in the bathrooms, ensure that the vents release air outdoors and not indoors, fix any leaks, and remove any mold growth or damage as soon as you spot it.

Service your Aircon

Air-conditioning systems are constantly operating to provide your house with the ideal temperature all year. However, while they're cycling through all that air, they're removing some of those common air pollutants.

Unfortunately, as time goes on, their air filters become clogged and cease to function. Not only does this harm your indoor air quality, but it also damages your AC system over time, which can lead to expensive repairs. So, if you're allergy-prone or live in an area of Singapore with a lot of pollution or haze, change your AC filters and have your units serviced because they need regular maintenance.

In Singapore, air conditioning servicing is also a necessity due to the high heat and humidity. These factors contribute to the growth of mold and mildew, both of which are reparatory irritants. People here only trust the top AC businesses to keep their high-value aircon equipment running well. Thus, most homeowners and businesses are looking for the best aircon servicing available in Singapore to keep their units clean.

A diagnostic report for all the problems and faults noted in your air conditioners is necessary to determine AC problems. To ensure that every component is in good working order, and providing your home with clean air, your aircon will need a few tests done by a trained technician. Over the years, MHI Aircon has worked with a wide range of commercial and residential customers in Singapore.

Search for Leaks in Ceilings and Windows

You may believe that small leaks in your home aren't all that bad, so you put off repairing them until you have the time. However, in Singapore humidity and rain can cause indoor moisture to build up, resulting in mildew and black mold, both of which are harmful to your family's health. In fact, simply dampness on its own might already contribute to respiratory illness. Moisture problems can lead to serious air quality issues so you should always try to prevent any leaks before they arise in the first place.

If your windows are not providing an airtight seal, you are susceptible to breathing harmful air depending on your location. Emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, such as gasoline or diesel, are a common air problem, so if your home is exposed to industrial emissions or even close to the road, your air quality may not be very good. Carbon monoxide is an airborne pollutant produced by natural gas that escapes into your home without being burned. Some building products that contain asbestos and lead particles may be found in older homes, which can damage the lungs when released into the environment.

Keep Carpets, Rugs, and Linens Clean



Rugs, linens, and carpets do more than soften the look of a room and increase the comfort of your home. They tend to hang onto dust, pet dander and hair, and other particles within their fibers. They essentially act like air filters, trapping floating debris that lands on them. Therefore, to maintain good air quality in your home, be sure to give your carpets and rugs a regular wash, or at the very least, take them outside and shake the dust and pollen out of them.