How Freckl Became One of Australia's Fastest-Growing 3PLs After Spotting a Major Gap in Fashion Fulfilment

Freckl has rapidly become one of Australia's fastest-growing boutiques 3PL providers, fuelled by an influx of fashion and beauty brands seeking fulfilment partners built specifically for their category not retrofitted from general-merchandise warehouses.

Founded by Candice Tang and Andrew Zhang, Freckl was born from firsthand experience.

Running their own fashion e-commerce business, they consistently encountered operational gaps: warehouses designed for bulk goods simply weren't suited to the handling, presentation and SKU complexity that fashion demands. What began as a solution to their own problem has evolved into a purpose-built fulfilment model now attracting fashion and beauty labels nationwide.

A gap traditional 3PLs weren't built to serve

Australia has no shortage of 3PLs, but most were created for palletised goods, household items and high-volume shipments. These models work well for general merchandise but fashion and beauty require a completely different operational approach.

Fashion brands typically face:

Frequent product drops

High colour and size variation

Fast SKU turnover

Delicate fabrics needing careful handling

Strict packaging and presentation standards

As e-commerce matured, the impact became impossible for brands to ignore. Poor fulfilment led to incorrect packing, damaged items, inconsistent presentation, late deliveries and stock discrepancies all of which directly affected customer reviews, return rates and loyalty.

Candice and Andrew recognised a simple truth: fashion is not "inventory" it's a product with emotional and brand value.

A fulfilment model built from a founder's point of view

Freckl's growth has been fuelled by a model intentionally designed around the needs of fashion and beauty brands, not warehouse convenience.

Key capabilities include:

Precise garment folding and fabric-appropriate handling

Custom packing instructions and aesthetic-driven unboxing workflows

Flexible storage for hanging, boxed and delicate stock

Support for influencer, PR and gifting campaigns

Scalable workflows for launches, restocks and seasonal peaks

Real-time inventory visibility directly integrated with e-commerce platforms

Technology underpins the process barcode scanning, automated carrier allocation, dashboard reporting but Freckl emphasises the importance of human handling to protect brand presentation.

"Fulfilment used to be purely operational," the founders said. "Now, it's part of marketing. The post-purchase experience is a direct driver of retention."

The trend accelerating Freckl's rise

With rising customer acquisition costs across the DTC landscape, brands increasingly prioritise long-term retention over short-term traffic. The moment a parcel arrives its condition, accuracy, presentation and timing play a major role in whether a customer returns.

For many fashion labels, switching 3PLs is now driven by strategic alignment rather than cost alone:

Does the warehouse understand brand identity and presentation?

Can it handle rapid launches, drop culture and returns?

Will it protect the unboxing moment the brand invested in?

This shift toward brand-aligned logistics has placed Freckl at the centre of a growing movement favouring category-specific fulfilment providers.

What's next

Freckl continues to attract a diverse mix of Australian fashion and beauty brands from emerging designers to established labels scaling internationally.

"Fast shipping will always matter," the founders said. "But loyalty now comes from getting it right and ensuring every parcel feels like the brand."

As e-commerce continues to evolve, the industry is expected to further split into two clear fulfilment models: high-volume general merchandise and specialised boutique 3PLs. Freckl's rapid rise suggests the latter is better positioned to support the growth, profitability and long-term retention of fashion and beauty brands.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What makes Freckl different from traditional 3PL providers?

Freckl was built specifically for fashion and beauty brands. Unlike general warehouses, Freckl focuses on presentation, careful garment handling, SKU complexity, and brand-aligned packing all aspects crucial for maintaining customer experience and retention.

2. Can Freckl support brands with frequent drops or seasonal spikes?

Yes. Freckl's workflows are designed to scale quickly during launches, restocks and high-demand periods, ensuring accuracy and presentation standards remain consistent even when volumes fluctuate.

3. Does Freckl offer custom packing, unboxing experiences and campaign workflows?

Absolutely. Freckl supports branded mailers, tissue, swing tags, gift sets, influencer kits, campaign-specific workflows and other custom packing needs essential to fashion and beauty brands.

4. What technology does Freckl use to support accuracy and visibility?

Freckl offers real-time inventory dashboards, barcode scanning, automated carrier allocation and full integration with Shopify and other major platforms to ensure accuracy, transparency and efficient order management.