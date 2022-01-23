How Forbes Inductee Chrissybil Boulin is Innovating the Education Sector

Every child has a right to access quality education. Unfortunately, that does not always happen. Factors like over-testing, overcrowded classrooms, and lack of innovation are some of the problems learners face every day.

The problem is worse for students from poor backgrounds who can't afford private tutoring. According to Chrissybil Boulin, the Global Youth Ambassador to the UN, there are limitless opportunities to change that. She is doing her part to advance that change through her company Jump Start Tutoring Center.

Jump Start Tutoring Center is an award-winning, private tutoring company that serves students in grades Pre K through 12. Based in South Florida, the company provides both at-home and online services to students. Their offering includes test prep, college entrance, homeschooling, and educational consulting in South Florida and across the U.S. The company offers both one-on-one and group tutoring services.

Jump Start Tutoring sets itself apart from other companies in the market through its holistic approach to education. Every learner receives a customized lesson plan that considers their individual needs and is provided educational consulting to ensure that academic planning and goal setting is achieved. They are also taught vocational development and critical thinking skills that are useful, even outside the classroom.

Since its founding in late 2018, the company has helped thousands of students to improve their scores, helping hundreds of students to get full scholarships to college. This has supported families by mitigating the rising costs of tuition fees and avoiding student loans. Through their SAT test preparation program, Jump Start has helped students save hundreds of thousands of dollars off of college tuition costs, this year alone!

While that is good news to many, some families can't afford the cost of private tutoring. That means that many deserving children might still end up missing the opportunity to get a good education and better their lives. Jump Start is working on a solution for that.

Right now, the organization is currently raising funds in order to integrate Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into its SAT program. The course will be provided on a virtual platform and will be programmed to adapt to each student's individual needs. Chrissybil hopes that this expansive approach will increase college entrance and scholarship funding opportunities, providing families with a cost-effective solution for test prep.

A Haitian American, Chrissybil knows the important role education plays in a student's life. Growing up, she'd go to Haiti to visit family, and that's where she experienced the inequalities of poverty for the first time. That motivated her to study development economics and gain an interest in education.

In 2014, she served as the Intel for Change Educational Ambassador to India. She advocated for the economic development and self-actualization of rural girls through their right to access formal learning. Two years later, she attended the University of Cambridge in the UK for her post-graduate studies and graduated with a Master's Degree in development economics. Chrissybil has also recently been admitted into the Forbes 30 under 30 class of 2022 for education, recognized for being a trailblazer in the industry.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list is an especially illustrious honor, as it recognizes some of the top professionals in the world who are transforming the world as we know it. Some of the biggest names in music, advertising, science, and technology are included, and Chrissybil has earned her spot as an influential figure in education. Through her organization, Chrissybil is using the new funding to incorporate AI and machine learning in order to open its programs up to students nationwide, thus making tutoring more accessible. This is sure to expand educational opportunities for kids around the country.

Chrissybil views the opportunity to improve the lives of thousands of students as the greatest achievement of her life. She has traveled to 40+ countries and taught students locally and internationally. She also loves supporting her local community and appreciates every chance she gets to serve.

The organization is currently accepting investors so they can reach $1.3 million, which will help the company achieve its goal of democratizing college entrance. By incorporating adaptive learning experiences into its offering, Jump Start will be able to provide customized support to more students through the virtual platform. Jump Start already secured funding from early-stage venture investor Chisos Capital and launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder, with investments starting at $100.