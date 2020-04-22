These days, in such a time of uncertainty due to the jarring worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, for some, finding and/or retaining employment is a great challenge. But for Miami's Touch Dolls, despite the current state of reality for the American economy, their successful retail business remains adamant on providing jobs not just to women, but specifically minority women.

"I'm big on hiring women," Cyndi V., says. "Most of the women I employ are single mothers so it's important to give them secure work."

When the brand's owner and founder Cyndi V. established the business in 2012, as much as her goal was to build a reputable clothing brand for women, growing up as a minority, a Hispanic woman, she saw the opportunity for Touch Dolls to be a business that offered other minority women stable and fair employment opportunities. The statistics say it all. While Latinas in the U.S. are paid 46% less than white men and 31% less than white women, the dire need to bridge this gap is undeniable.

Moreover, she also strived to build a brand that could additionally serve the needs of the body types of minority women. With many designs and detailed materials, specifically geared toward properly hugging the curves of a voluptuous woman, Touch Dolls is proud to produce designs that fit the needs of women who don't have the standard stick figure one might see on a magazine model. For Cyndi V., Touch Dolls is more than a business; it is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of minority women.

While the brand originally began as a brick and mortar store in Miami in 2012, today, Touch Dolls has outgrown the storefront and transitioned completely into ecommerce sales. Now as one of the top women's online retailers, Touch Dolls has gone even further to provide personal protective equipment in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As many states have mandated wearing masks at all times while in public, the Touch Dolls site has recently added masks that double as protective and preventive as well as fashionable.

For more information on Touch Dolls and Cyndi V., visit their website at www.TouchDolls.com.