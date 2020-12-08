Last year, while over two million acres burned away across the Amazon rainforest as a result of harrowing wildfires, the mainstream media neglected to share this dire news with the world. Though the fires began early in 2019, it wouldn't be until August that the rest of the world would catch on to this devastating news. At the forefront of the movement to save the Amazon was the renown and devoted environmentalist, Nick Rose Ntertsas.

Having raised funds and supplies to combat the fires, Rose blazed the trail for advocating the preservation of the precious South American ecosystem. And while to some, he's known as the face of the "Save the Amazon Rainforest" movement, his work is not exclusive to the wildfires of the Amazon. In fact, in 2018 Rose established a non-profit organization called Oxygen Seven, a charity organization whose goal is to plant over a million trees in effort to restore the severely damaged ecosystems in California from ravaging wildfires.

"I grew up very close to nature so I was always worried about global warming and deforestation," Rose says. "I wanted to do something to give back by taking action and not wait for others to do it."

Over the last year, Oxygen Seven has held 16 separate events to plant trees native species around the Malibu mountains. Attendees and donors include celebrities like Stormi Bree, Carmella Rose, Elisha Herbert, Jenny Watwood, Hannah Stocking, Nat Kelley, Shea Buckner, Meredith Mickelson, Dani Lopez, and more. But this year, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, in-person events have been postponed. Rose looks forward, with hope, to hosting more than 15 events over the course of 2021, including their recently-postponed event, Plant For Our Future, that would have garnered more than 1500 attendees.

In the past, Oxygen Seven events gained the attention and interest of countless public figures, helping the organization spread awareness for the cause to continue to raise funds. Rose's Oxygen Seven has additionally acquired social media support from major organizations and figures like Extinction Rebellion, Paul Nicklen, Cristina Mittermeier, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Amazon Watch, Sonia Guajajara, Greta Thunberg and more.

As the world continues to await the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nick Rose knows the environment cannot wait. In the meantime, until more can be done, he and Oxygen Seven continue to surge ahead, raising funds and doing what they can to restore the miles and miles of California fire-stricken wildlife.

