How to Earn Crypto Effortlessly

There are many blockchain-related projects on offer on the market today: from hype coins, altcoins, and NFTs to cloud or tokenized mining. All of them have different pros and cons depending on users' final objectives. Let's figure out whether the current market situation allows us to profit from crypto and what the best ways to earn are.

Different Options

Some crypto enthusiasts spend funds on l ong-term projects holding and waiting for the yield to come later. With this you need to have complete trust in the project you join, a deep understanding of its inner workings and calculate potential long-term yield.

Others buy and sell short term, hoping for a fast reward and playing on the course difference. With this you always have to be up to date and keep a close eye on any potential fluctuations on the market.

Mining cryptocurrency. This option is more of a challenge as it demands a lot of effort and vast know-how. First, you need to know where to buy the equipment, how to maintain it, and also care about the logistics, as well as all the hassle. Another important factor is huge electricity bills that increase with unstable energy prices. All of these difficulties may be interesting for individuals who have the time and interest to do so, but this method isn't suitable for those without a desire to delve into the details of mining on their own.

Staking. This is another way to make your cryptocurrency work and earn rewards for you. Cryptocurrency staking is a process that involves transferring your crypto assets to support the blockchain network and confirm transactions. The more coins you deposit, the more likely you are to be selected as a validator. One of the biggest disadvantages of this method is that it can tie up your assets for a long period of time. For example, if you stake your coins for a year, you will not be able to access them during that time.

Any Alternatives? Decentralized Staking

While some projects offer various ways to earn using the methods mentioned above, there are a few ventures out there with a bit of a different approach to this process. One of them is GMT, a state-of-the-art bitcoin earning project. It currently owns a large fleet of devices in various corners of the globe and possesses extensive knowledge about crypto-earning technology. The team has been in the blockchain business since 2017. The company's aim is to simplify the crypto-earning process for everyone by handling the logistics, providing around-the-clock uninterrupted service, and securing energy-efficient consumption costs.

GMT offers decentralized staking with two reward variants: Bitcoin and GMT tokens. There are two staking options:

Fixed staking. Users' tokens are blocked ("frozen") for 3 months at 20% APY. The annual reward is fixed and holders receive a guaranteed one-time profit in GMT tokens. The blocked tokens (along with the additional GMT tokens received) can either be withdrawn or locked up again by users. Fixed staking is the most predictable type of product for both the company and holders. Accruals in the form of GMT tokens guarantee the fulfillment of obligations under any circumstances, even those most unfavorable for the company.

Flexible staking. Tokens are blocked for a variable period and users receive daily bitcoin rewards. Flexible staking implies great risks, but also the possibility of great rewards. The final interest rate may be more or less than the interest rate with a fixed APY. Holders who choose this type of staking will receive payments in BTC that come directly from the mining pools where GMT equipment is connected.

The final payments (and, consequently, interest rates) in flexible staking depend on a lot of factors, such as mining equipment market peculiarities, mining complexity, BTC price, and the general market conditions for cryptocurrencies. Actually, the main thing that users need to take care of themselves is opening and closing a staking position, but it is really easy to do with instructions and help from the support team.

Main Advantages

Unlike mining, both staking options offered by GMT have a specific time block during which tokens are "frozen." You can't top up or withdraw them after the start of staking and before the end of the staking term.

Mining brings random income to users. Fixed staking from GMT guarantees clients a certain percentage for holding tokens. The terms of the smart contract guarantees rewards for users.

Equipment & Data Centers

The bedrock of the project is its own data centers and a constantly replenished fleet of computing devices.

According to GMT, the project works with the best equipment suppliers, buys gear at the most affordable prices, and also adjusts purchases to market conditions as quickly as possible.

The computing power of project has now exceeded 1 EH/s (1,068,918.52 TH/s), with the constant, consistent renewal of the fleet of devices. Sixty percent of the company's equipment is from WhatsMiner, 27% from Bitmain, and 13% from other manufacturers. These are the most current models on the market at the moment.

Based on the statistics from the company's service centers, the Antminer S19 and WhatsMiner M31S ASICs may be considered the most reliable today. The team constantly rotates equipment at all sites. By purchasing equipment at wholesale prices, both the company and clients earn even in the most turbulent of times.