A new study conducted by a team of researchers has found that spirituality could increase the quality of living among stroke survivors and caregivers. Several previous studies have found that being the victim of a stroke or becoming a caregiver could trigger depression, and it will negatively impact the living quality of these people.

Spirituality Enhances Physical and Mental Wellbeing

As stroke survivors and caregivers started embracing spirituality, their quality of living changed drastically. The researchers made it clear that the results underscore the importance of viewing stroke survivors holistically.

"Research shows that spirituality may help some patients cope with illness, yet few studies have looked at its effects on quality of life among stroke survivors and their long-term care partners, who are at increased risk for depression. Our study emphasizes the importance of viewing stroke survivors holistically, as a patient with symptoms and disabilities, and as an individual with emotional needs and part of an interdependent unit with their care partner," said Gianluca Pucciarelli, Ph.D, a research fellow at the University of Rome and the lead author of this study, in a recent statement.

However, the researchers who took part in the study made the conclusion after analyzing stroke survivors who have less complicated medical conditions. It is still unclear how spirituality will affect stroke survivors who are battling complicated health issues.

How Work Stress Increases Stroke Risk

A few months back, a study report published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology suggested that increased work stress, if combined with impaired sleep, could elevate the risk of cardiovascular disorders like stroke and heart attack. This research report also revealed that the risk of death due to heart attacks and strokes will be much higher among people who face immense work stress.

Another research report suggested that prolonged usage of antibiotics will increase the chances of stroke among women.