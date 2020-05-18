With the impact of COVID-19 sweeping the nation, affecting nearly every type of business, whether negatively or positive, many have resorted to boosting their online presence to maintain relevance through social media. For Miami-based DJ PietroPizzorni, though he hasn't performed in front of a live audience in over two months, thanks to his substantial social media following and partnership with local and national businesses, he's been able to engage and connect with an even greater audience via live Instagram videos.

By way of an array of live Instagram takeovers, the multifaceted DJ continues to maintain a strong presence in all areas of his career, including his role on Univision's hit reality dating TV show Enamorándonos, his partnerships with major men's fashion brands like Stiched and Suit Supply, his modeling agency Wilhelmina, Italian motorcycle company Ducati, and even the electronic music community with live Instagram sessions. Whether it's with a live DJ session or even an Instagram live takeover where he interacts with followers, answering questions and sharing his experience as a DJ, model, or reality TV star, Pietro continues to stay active with his following.

Despite the fact that the show has been on hold since the stay at home mandate was set in place, the Enamorándonos cast has continued to engage with their audience via social media. Pietro specifically has done cooking tutorial videos from his home to share with the Enamorándonos audience. But in every social media takeover he does, Pietroloves incorporating his music into everything.

"It's been fun for me to be able to integrate music into all the other industries I work in," he says.

