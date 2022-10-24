Zuri Craig, the finalist in the Season 10 of America's Got Talent, passed away on Friday at the age of 44. Craig rose to fame after the Craig Lewis Band earned a golden buzzer for their performance of Blige's I'm Goin Down in 2015.

Craig's family announced the news of his death on social media. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend Zuri Craig," it said. "We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning."

Who Was Zuri Craig?

Craig was an American actor-singer. He is known for his television and film roles. Craig and his musical partner Jeffrey Lewis, after posting a cover of The Brady Bunch theme song on YouTube in 2008, caught the attention of director Tyler Perry. And there was no looking back for the duo.

Perry invited Craig and Lewis to join his stage musical Madea's Big Happy Family. The two singers also performed on Oprah in 2010 and on The Mo'Nique Show in 2011. They competed on America's Got Talent in 2015 and made it in the top five. Craig and Lewis made their mark with James Brown's This is a Man's World. They went onto receiving the golden buzzer for performing a rendition of Mary J. Blige's I'm Going Down. Before he found fame with America's Got Talent, Craig used to sing cover songs on YouTube.

The artist recently worked on a web series Black Hollywood Atlanta. He had an estimated net worth of $19 million.

Untimely Passing

The entertainment industry is mourning the untimely passing away of Zuri Craig. It's a huge loss which comes as a shock.

The cause of death is unknown. Craig was a talented young man with a promising career. His passing away is truly a tragedy.