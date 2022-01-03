How did Traxamillion Die? Bay Area Producer, 43, Battled Rare Form of Cancer

A popular Bay Area hip-hop producer, Sultan Banks, who goes by the name Traxamillion died Sunday, January 2 morning in Santa Clara, California. The news of Traxamillion's death was first broken by a Twitter account 'Thizzler On The Roof'. "Rest In Peace @traxamillion The San Jose producer who helped create the "Hyphy" sound passed away today," the tweet read.

According to San Francisco Chronicle, Banks died of a rare form of cancer at his aunt's residence. His manager, Prashant 'PK' Kumar noted that the producer had been in hospice at his aunt's house.

Banks was suffering from Cancer since 2017. Prashant noted that he was an integral part of the hyphy music sound who helped reopen the door for Bay Area hip-hop in 2004 or 2005, and the rest of California got on it and adapted his sound. "He was an amazing musician/producer," the manager said. The musician appeared to have died suddenly as he was very active on his socials until quite recently.

Popular albums

Trax is best known for his compilation album The Slapp Addict, which featured numerous Bay Area artists including legends like Clyde Carson, Turf Talk, San Quinn, Zion I. Some of the most popular tracks he produced include The Jacka's From the Hood, Keak Da Sneak's Super Hyphy and On Citas, The Pack's Club Stuntin, Mistah F.A.B.'s Sideshow, and many more.

Trax worked with popular artists and bands including the likes of E-40, City Girls, The Lonely Island, Paul Wall, Yukmouth, Mac Dre, Messy Marv, Joyner Lucas, and many more.

'You can't talk about the hyphy movement without speaking about Traxamillion'

Fans paid tribute to the legendary artist and called him 'one of the core pieces of Bay's musical history.' One fan noted how Traxamillion affected the culture and changed the sound.

"You can't talk about the hyphy movement without speaking about Traxamillion. He was one of the core pieces of the Bay's musical history. Prayers up for his loved ones and all of the Bay Area," one tweet read.