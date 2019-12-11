It is said that 'what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas'. However, a video of a group of pigeons captured in Las Vegas has been going viral since December 6. You must be wondering how a video featuring pigeons will become the talk of the cyber world. Interestingly, two pigeons have been spotted wearing tiny red and grey cowboy hats in the video recorded in the Sin City.

In the 12-second clip, the birds wearing the headgear are seen having their food at an empty parking space. A man's voice can also be heard in which he says: "These f***ing birds have hats on, bro. Oh my God, what the f**k."

The video has gone viral on social media

It is said to have been shot by Bobby Lee, who later shared it on Facebook with the caption 'just another day in the neighbourhood'. It has now gone viral on multiple social media platforms. However, it isn't clear as to who is responsible for this mysterious stunt. While many find it hilarious, there are a few others who consider this to be an act of animal cruelty.

Many netizens have considered this to be an act of animal cruelty



Many have even raised their concerns on how the hats are staying on the birds and suggest that someone might have glued it on their head. Netizens have also claimed that this 'cruel act' might expose the pigeons to predators or can even harm their ability to fly.

"At first I was like, 'Oh my God that's cute'. Then I was like, 'Wait a minute, how did they get those hats on there?," Mariah Hillman, who runs the non-profit animal rescue group named Lofty Hopes, said to local station KVVU. Latest reports suggest that her team is trying to find out the pigeons to remove those cowboy hats.