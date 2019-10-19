Kylie Jenner has never failed in making headlines from the time she has stepped into the industry of fashion and entertainment. The 22-year-old American media personality who is also known as the makeup mogul has always impressed her fans with whatever she does.

Recently, Jenner released a video of her tour of Kylie Cosmetics on YouTube and the 22-year-old model and businesswoman had not expected what happened after uploading a simple video. Her fans picked up one single aspect of the video which they thought was hilarious and have made memes about this as well.

The video shows Kylie going up to wake her daughter Stormi, who is more than a year old, from her nap while she is singing the song "Rise and Shine." That was it, and the Internet was on fire after Kylie posted this video. There were a few people who jokingly said that Kylie Jenner was singing the song because she maybe wants to audition for a solo music career.

The "Side to Side" singer, Ariana Grande, also got involved by asking Jenner if she could sample the song. Grande on her Instagram story asked Stormi's mother, "can I sample." Well, Kylie did oblige and she agreed to this by saying, "Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in music video..."

Ariana Grande wasn't the only one who reacted to the video but another music sensation noticed this and had the best reaction. Miley Cyrus, on her Instagram stories, posted a video that is beyond hilarious and has grabbed everyone's attention.

The "Party in the USA" singer edited a clip that had Kylie auditioning on "The Voice". In the video, Kylie can be seen singing the song "Rise and Shine". It does not end here, the video also features the judges giving their priceless reactions! Their reactions are happy and surprised at Kylie's performance and everyone is seen clapping! This clip is fake but it did grab the necessary attention and it left her fans in splits.