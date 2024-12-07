How Did Miho Nakayama Die? Cops Reveal Japanese Star's 'Possible' Cause of Death after She Was Found Dead in Bathtub in Her Tokyo Home

Cops investigating the death of Japanese actress Miho Nakayama, who was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her Tokyo home, have revealed a possible cause, according to reports. The 54-year-old was reportedly found seated upright and leaning forward in the bathtub.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department suggested that drowning could be a possible cause of death. Police also said that her death might have been accidental or the result of a medical condition, according to other reports. Nakayama, lovingly referred to as "Miporin" by her fans, is known for her role in the 1995 film "Love Letter", which garnered international acclaim and earned her a number of best actress awards.

Death of a Global Star

During the height of her career in the 1980s and 1990s, Nakayama was regarded as one of Japan's most stunning women. She captivated audiences as the star of numerous popular TV dramas and also enjoyed success as a J-pop singer.

Her devoted fans continued to flock to her shows, and she was set to appear at a Christmas event in Osaka on the day of her death. The event was cancelled prior to the announcement of her death, with organizers citing her health concerns as the reason.

When Nakayama failed to attend her scheduled commitments, a member of her team visited her home and found her unresponsive. Paramedics were called and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to local media.

Reports suggest that Nakayama had been in touch with her team the night before her death. Just a day earlier, she shared an Instagram post featuring a photo from a modern art exhibition in Tokyo, which she mentioned attending in recent days.

The post features an artwork by French artist Louise Bourgeois—an embroidered piece bearing the words, "I have been to hell and back. And let me tell you, it was wonderful."

In her final caption, the actress revealed, "I was so depressed for a few days that I could only talk to the friend I went with."

Tributes Pour In

A statement released by her agency on her official website confirmed her death on Thursday. "We are stunned by the sudden occurrence of this event," it read, adding that her cause of death was not confirmed.

Fans gathered for her scheduled concert were deeply emotional as the news of her death was announced. A female fan in her 50s who had gone to attend the event told NHK: "I liked her since I was a teenager. She was always sparkling and beautiful, and I have many memories of imitating her hairstyle.

"I can't believe she has passed away, and I want to see her again."

Nakayama is survived by her son, who remains in the custody of her ex-husband, musician Hitonari Tsuji. The couple married in 2002 and relocated to Paris, where Nakayama stepped away from the spotlight, taking a break from her career to lead a more private life.

She eventually returned to Japan and resumed her work, including taking on a film role in 2010.

The beloved actress began her career in 1985 at the young age of 14, making her debut in the high school comedy "Maido Osawagaseshimasu."

She later starred in numerous TV dramas and films, including "A Sleeping Forest" (1998), where she appeared alongside the popular heartthrob Takuya Kimura.

Nakayama's most acclaimed film is widely regarded as "Love Letter", which tells the poignant story of a grieving widow who writes to a stranger living at her late fiancé's former address.