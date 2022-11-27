How Did Irene Cara Die? 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' Singer Found Dead at Her Florida Home A Day After Death Hoax Targeted Her

Iconic '80s singer and actress Irene Cara best known for her title track in the 1980 film Fame, as well as co-writing and singing the smash hit Flashdance, was found dead in her Florida home. She was 63. The news was confirmed by her publicist on Saturday morning. However, no cause of death was given.

The news came as a shock to millions of her fans while others refused to believe the news after a recent death hoax targeting the star. Funeral services are pending and the memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date, her representative Judith Moore said while announcing the news of her death.

Death of an Icon

Cara was best known for her title track in the 1980 film Fame, as well as co-writing and singing the smash hit Flashdance... What a Feeling, for which she won an Oscar and a Grammy. Her death has left her fans shocked as many refused to believe it.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose said in a statement. "Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when the information is available."

However, several of her fans were concerned following the statement as they felt that the news might be a part of yet another hoax following the recent death hoax involving Cara.

"Sorry if this is true but I'm afraid after the hoax it's difficult to believe," Rachael L, a Twitter user wrote in response to Moose's statement. On Friday (November 25) the actress' reps officially confirmed that Irene Cara is not dead.

"She joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax," the previous announcement said.

However, on Saturday, Moose confirmed that this time it is true and Cara had really, adding that "We're all in shock."

Cara's death was also confirmed by ABC 13.

Too True to Believe

Born in 1959 in the Bronx, New York City, Cara was the youngest of five children and started her career on Spanish-language TV. Her mother was Cuban-American and her father was Puerto Rican.

Later, she made appearances in a number of Broadway musicals. She rose to stardom after playing the character of Coco Hernandez in the popular musical Fame.

She was nominated for two Grammys for the musical and took home the Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocalist awards.

In 1984, Cara went on to win a Grammy and an Oscar for the title song from the Jennifer Beals-starring film Flashdance.

"She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films," Moose added in the statement.

She also expressed sympathy for the performer's fans over the recent death hoax. "None of us were ever contacted regarding the hoax on a Facebook page. I completely understand it being difficult to believe. We're all in shock."

She also said Cara had been working on forthcoming projects when she died, which she and the singer's manager now plan to finish.

"She'd want that," Moose said of her client via her official Twitter page.

Prior to Fame, Cara starred in the 1979 follow-up to the venerable Roots TV miniseries. Cara continued to perform throughout the decades despite the fact that her fame peaked in the 1980s, making appearances in movies like Downtown, A Street Tale and D.C. Cab, City Heat.

Cara is survived by multiple family members, who have "requested privacy as they process their grief" at this time, according to her reps.