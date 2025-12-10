How Did Frank Cozzolino Die? HGTV Star Dies Suddenly Following Health Complications Aged 56 as Co-Host Mike Holmes Pays Emotional Tribute

HGTV Canada star Frank Cozzolino has died suddenly from complications following a second liver transplant, his heartbroken co-host, Mike Holmes, revealed. Cozzolino, who worked with contractor Mike Holmes on several episodes of 'Holmes on Homes', died on December 4, aged 56.

Holmes described his close friend as having "gone through hell" in recent years, battling serious health problems. In a heartfelt Instagram video, he revealed that Cozzolino had to undergo a second liver transplant after the first one failed. "He had to go in and get another liver," he said. "It was touch and go. We thought for sure that he wasn't going to make it, and he came back."

Unfortunate and Unexpected Death

"And all of a sudden, due to complications, he has passed away on December 4," Holmes added. Holmes and Cozzolino's friendship dates back nearly 30 years, starting when "Holmes on Homes" first began airing on HGTV Canada.

"Frank showed up on my very first Holmes on Homes job 25+ years ago," Holmes recalled in a tribute shared on social media.

"We told him we didn't have a lot of money to produce the show. That didn't matter to him, he genuinely just wanted to help people.

"Frank has been working with me since then, helping homeowners and helping me."

Holmes appeared completely "devastated" by Cozzolino's death.

Paying an emotional tribute in another post online, he said, "Frank made us better. His impact will live on in every home he helped.

"Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That's just who he was. Frank wasn't just good at what he did — he really cared. He cared about doing it right. He cared about the people he worked with. He cared about every homeowner he helped."

Tributes Pour In

Fans have poured out their condolences, expressing sadness and remembering Cozzolino fondly after hearing about his death. "Frank played an integral part in making our home. I met him a couple times and he was incredibly kind. So sorry for your loss," one fan wrote on social media.

Another fan wrote: "We always loved Frank on Holmes on Homes. I learned a lot by watching him talk through what he was doing, and you could tell he was a true pro who took pride in his work, as well as just a great guy."

"Oh I'm so sorry," wrote a third. "I know he had health struggles—he was always so kind and helpful on every episode he was in. I loved watching both of you together."

Cozzolino leaves behind his partner, Lisa, and his daughters, Filomena and Alexandria.