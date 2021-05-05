Tesla chief Elon Musk's son Nevada Alexander Musk is being discussed on the internet once again. Nevada Alexander Musk died as an infant and his father Elon Musk doesn't talk about it. Reportedly, Musk had called his wife's grieving the death of her son 'emotionally manipulative,' according to Justin Wilson. The Space-X chief had also made it clear that he didn't want to discuss his son Nevada's death death.

Musk, who is the father to six children, welcomed Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002, two years after he married his then wife and Canadian author Justine Wilson. Elon and Justine's little baby Nevada died when he was just 10 weeks old after suffering from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

While the Space X chief doesn't talk much about his children, he loves to spend his non-working hours with his kids. Earlier in July 2020, Tesla's head described that babies are 'super cool' during an interview with the New York Times and went on to encourage people to have more babies to sustain humanity.

Last year, Elon Musk welcomed his sixth baby with his girlfriend Grimes. The 49-year-old shares custody of his other five sons with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson.

Elon Musk's Six Children

Nevada Alexander Musk was Elon Musk's first child born in 2002, but he lived for a very short period.

In 2004, Musk and Justine welcomed two sons, twins Griffin and Xavier, who are now 17 years old. They were both conceived through IVF. Musk shares custody of the twins with his ex-wife.

In 2006, Musk became the father of three more sons. The 15-year-olds Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk are the triplets born through IVF and their custody is also shared between him and his former wife, after they got divorced in 2008.

The last born so far is his little boy X Æ A-12. Elon Musk and his latest partner Grimes announced the birth of their newborn child on May 5, 2020. The child has the world's most unique name or a code.

Elon Musk on Saturday Night Live

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is all set to debut as a host on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend, May 8, 2021. It would be quite interesting to see the billionaire host the evening or even try to crack jokes, which is rare. Musk even reached out to his followers on Twitter asking for skit suggestions. Musk will host the show alongside Miley Cyrus and while many fans are looking forward to the billionaire's debut on the show, there are many others who want to discuss his children.