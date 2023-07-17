How Did Elise Finch Die? CBS New York Meteorologist Dies Suddenly a Day after Appearing on Air as Colleagues Mourn Tragic Loss

Heartbroken colleagues are grieving the loss of CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch, who suddenly died over the weekend at the age of 51. Her death comes just days after she last appeared on air, leaving those who worked with her in shock and sorrow. The circumstances surrounding her unexpected passing have not been disclosed yet.

Finch, who had been delivering weather forecasts on channel 2 across New York City since 2007, passed away at a local hospital, her employer, WCBS, the New York affiliate of CBS, confirmed. News of her death was announced on Sunday evening, leaving her colleagues, viewers, and the community she served in mourning.

Sudden Death

Finch, whose full name was Elise Dione Finch Henriques, began her career as a weekend meteorologist. Over time, she moved up the ranks and most recently served as the meteorologist for the morning news, providing weather forecasts to viewers across the Big Apple through WCBS, the New York affiliate of CBS.

"Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work," the television station wrote in a statement announcing her death. "She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon."

In addition to her successful career as a meteorologist, Finch was a loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and a caring wife to her husband Graig Henriques, who works as a photojournalist for WCBS.

The station described her as fiercely dedicated to her family, and her passing has left a void not only in the professional realm but also in the lives of her loved ones.

WCBS anchor Jessica Moore choked up with grief as she announced the death of Finch passing on air on Sunday. She also posted a touching tribute to Finch on Twitter.

"Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried," Moore wrote. "But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other."

Tributes Pour in

Finch was also remembered by others for her kindness, exceptional talent, and delightful personality that brightened the screen as she delivered the week's weather forecast to New Yorkers.

"My heart is broken. Our team will never be the same," tweeted WCBS anchor Chris Wragge. "No one matched musical wits better. I'll miss you much."

Tony Aiello, a reporter from WCBS, fondly remembered Elise Finch for her passion for music.

"The song of her life deserved many more verses. Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched," he tweeted. "My deepest condolences to Graig and little Grace, her parents and sister, and all our CBS2 family."

NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams also expressed her grief over Finch's sudden death.

"Elise served as CBS' meteorologist for over a decade and graced thousands of households with her genius," she tweeted. "She will truly be missed. My prayers go to her family and friends."

Finch was actively working and appeared on air as recently as Friday afternoon, providing weather forecasts to thousands of viewers across New York.

"Heartbroken today with the devastating news we lost our amazing friend and colleague Elise Finch," WCBS sportscaster Steve Overmyer tweeted.

"Her smile and positive energy always left a smile on everyone's face."