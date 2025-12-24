How Did Duncan McKenzie-McHarg Die? Popular Sports Presenter Dies Aged 41 after Falling from Roof of Los Angeles Building as Tributes Pour In

Popular Australian sports presenter Duncan McKenzie-McHarg has died at the age of 41, his family has announced. The freelance broadcaster died on Wednesday after falling from a building in Los Angeles, according to authorities. Police records list the death as a suicide, Entertainment Weekly reported.

McKenzie-McHarg's Instagram page has been flooded with heartfelt messages in the wake of his tragic death. Colleagues, friends, and fans have shared their shock, sorrow, and love, mourning the sudden loss of the popular sports presenter. The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed that McKenzie-McHarg fell from the top of a building and landed on a lower roof in central Los Angeles, killing him instantly.

Shocking Death of a Star

The presenter's family shared a statement on Monday afternoon, breaking their silence as they remembered him and addressed the heartbreaking loss. "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Duncan — a deeply loved son, a devoted father to his precious boy Harrison, and a cherished brother to his three siblings," the family said in a statement.

"His passing has come as an unimaginable shock, leaving our family heartbroken and at a loss. Duncan was truly extraordinary — a man whose positivity, care and humor touched everyone he met, and who sat at the heart of so many lives, bringing warmth, laughter and joy wherever he went. Our Darling Ducky."

McKenzie-McHarg built a career that took him around the world, working with major networks including Fox Sports, Channel 7, Network 10 and Stan Sport.

Australian viewers last saw him on their screens during Stan Sport's tennis coverage, where he was a familiar presence on the courtside. A few months ago, in August, he was at the US Open in New York, interviewing players and bringing the action to fans back home.

His final Instagram post from that month gave a glimpse of behind the scenes at Flushing Meadows, showing him celebrating alongside US Open champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka. Another image captured him in conversation with Australian star Alex de Minaur — moments that now stand as a poignant reminder of his passion for sport and storytelling.

Star in His Own Right

McKenzie-McHarg's journey into sports media began at Triple M and, by his own account, happened almost by accident. He earlier told radiotoday.com.au that his break came while he was teaching guitar to the children of Austereo's former head of programming, Jeff Allis. That unexpected connection opened a door into the industry.

With a journalism degree behind him, he went on to secure the role of sports presenter on Triple M's much-loved Hot Breakfast show in Melbourne. The program, fronted by Eddie McGuire and Luke Darcy, became a staple for listeners and ran for 11 years before the team parted ways in 2020.

McKenzie-McHarg had previously described Eddie McGuire as a mentor who played an important role in shaping his career.

After spending three years on the Melbourne radio show, he took the next step into television, landing roles with Channel 7 before moving on to Network 10.

A holiday to the United States in 2017 proved to be a turning point. From then on, McKenzie-McHarg set his sights on building a career that would allow him to live and work in Los Angeles — a goal he later described as his dream job during an interview in 2023.