How Did Diondre Overton Die? Ex-Clemson College Football Star and Two-Time National Champion Dies Suddenly Aged 26 after Posting Cryptic Final Post

Tributes are pouring in for Diondre Overton, a two-time Clemson national champion, who died unexpected at the age of 26. The football team shared the heartbreaking news on Saturday before their game against Appalachian State, writing: " Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton."

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family," the post added. Overton, who played as a wide receiver for the team from 2016 to 2019, won two national championships and recorded 52 career receptions for 777 yards. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed. The news came as a shock to thousands of his fans.

Died Suddenly at a Young Age

Following his death, several of his former teammates turned to social media to post tributes to their friend. "Life ain't fair man," Amari Rodgers wrote, adding: "Please tell your loved ones you love them cause you truly never know. Long live Dre."

A heartbroken Arizona Cardinals defensive end Xavier Thomas wrote on his former teammate's Instagram: "I love you to death man. Doing it all for you dawg. Fly high."

Tee Higgins, who is now a star wide receiver for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, also paid his tribute to Overton. He wrote: "Brotha I miss you already man. I love you 5L. I'm hurtin bad bout this right now."

Less than 24 hours before his death, Overton had shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories, featuring a quote that read: "God is working it out. Don't worry."

He also wished a friend named Lennon a happy birthday, which she later reposted, expressing: "There's no way this was our last message."

Cause of Death Still Unknown

It is still unclear what led to Overton's death as Fans remain shocked and stunned. Overton went undrafted after leaving Clemson but later signed with several teams in the Canadian Football League and the United States Football League.

He was initially signed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats but did not play any games for them. He then moved to Europe to join the Vienna Vikings.

In 2022, he returned to the U.S. and was drafted by the USFL's Philadelphia Stars, later transferring to the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Earlier this year, in January, he was chosen by the Memphis Showboats.