How did Dan Reeves Die? Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants Coach Battled Dementia

Former NFL coach, Dan Reeves died on Saturday, January 1 at the age of 77. He participated in nine Super Bowls during his 38 years in NFL, which is the third most for an individual. Reeves won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys. His glorious coaching career, however, highlighted his career span in NFL. Social media is swarmed with tributes for the former NFL coaching legend.

The news of Dan Reeves' death was first broken in a statement by his family released by former Falcons media relations director Aaron Salkin. He noted that Reeves died of complications from Dementia, surrounded by family at his home in Atlanta. "His legacy will continue through his many friends, players, and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community," the statement said.

Dan Reeves' illustrious coaching career spanned over 3 teams and 23 seasons. He has a total of 190 coaching victories to his name, which is the ninth most in NFL history. Reeves took over the coaching of the Broncos in 1981 at the age of 37 and helped the team win five AFC West titles over his 12-year tenure. The team, however, never won an NFL title under Reeves.

Dan Reeves started coaching the Giants in 1993. He was fired after four seasons following which, he joined the Falcons in a coaching capacity in 1997. Falcons owner Arthur Blank fired Reeves from his final job in 2003.

Denver Broncos released a statement on the demise of Dan Reeves and called him 'one of the winningest coaches in NFL history.' "Reeves coached the Broncos with integrity, character, and toughness along with a sincere appreciation for his players and coaches," the statement read.

Dan Reeves' family

Dan Reeves was married to his high school sweetheart, Pam Reeves. The couple has three children and six grandchildren. Reeves' nephew, David Andrews currently plays center for the New England Patriots.

'Another loss in the sport world'

Netizens mourned the passing away of Dan Reeves and called him a 'fierce competitor.' "He was my first coach in NFL. A man of faith. A fierce competitor. A man of class. He will be missed," Danny Kanell tweeted.

Alex Marvez remembered how Dan Reeves once paid for the funeral of the daughter of a Giants' custodial staff member as he was leaving to become Atlanta Falcons' head coach. "You will be hearing more of these stories in days to come as we celebrate his life," he wrote.