Betty White suffered a stroke six days before she peacefully died in her sleep on Dec 31 at age 99, her death certificated that was released on Monday showed. The Golden Girls star's official cause of death has been listed as a "cerebrovascular accident", TMZ reported on Monday.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, symptoms could include dizziness, confusion, disorientation, memory loss, abnormal or slurred speech, and loss of balance and coordination by White was "alert and coherent" following the stroke. No underlying causes or conditions were listed behind the store and it is believed that she suffered the store just because of old age.

Stroke Due to Old Age

The document released on Monday also confirmed that White was found dead in her Los Angeles home and that her death was not reported to a coroner and that there was no autopsy or biopsy performed as of January 7, 2021.

A store told People magazine that the iconic actress had "mild stroke" but reiterated she "died peacefully in her sleep" on December 31, just three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Several conspiracy theories were doing the rounds following her death including that she received her Covid-19 booster dose just three days before her death. However, her longtime agent Jeff Witjas has denied all such claims and on January 1 had said that White had not been suffering from any diagnosed illness and died of natural causes.

In a previous statement to People magazine, Witjas said: "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier, but that is not true."

The reason shown in the certificate is "cerebrovascular accident" which can be caused by blood clots or broken blood vessels in the brain.

End of an Era

White, a multiple Emmy Award winner in a career that spanned eight decades, died 17 days from her 100th birthday, which was to be marked by a one-night-only nationwide Fathom Events screening of a feature documentary celebrating her career.

The organizers have now changed the name of the documentary from Betty White: 100 Years Young to Betty White: A Celebration and will move forward with the event. Although 99, white was quite fit and didn't have any health complications.

"I truly never thought she was going to pass away," Witjas said. "She meant the world to me as a friend. She was the most positive person I've ever known."

White too was excited about her 100th birthday and on December 28, she had even tweeted: "My 100th birthday... I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @People is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow."

Meanwhile, in her Illinois hometown, Jan. 17 will be a celebration dubbed "Betty White Day." White was best known for her work in comedy television, including the iconic sitcoms "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls."