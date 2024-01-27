How Did Amanda Hanson Die? Local Memphis TV Anchor Dies Suddenly Aged 38 after Suffering Complications from Medical Emergency

A beloved Memphis television news anchor has died at 38 from complications arising from a medical emergency. Amanda Hanson was the face of Tennessee's Action News 5 until her unexpected death which has left her fans shocked. The channel announced her death in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of our colleague Amanda Hanson. Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk," it read. The statement honored the broadcaster for her "contagious energy, steadfast commitment to our team, and inventive spirit."

Unexpected Death

"She worked tirelessly to build that coverage behind the scenes with her own bottomless well of energy and creativity," the statement further read.

Hanson had recently married Darren Nierdermyer, a union that brought her 'immense joy,' as told by her colleagues. A Memphis native, she returned to her hometown in 2021, assuming the role of Leader of Digital Innovation.

At her workplace, she regaled co-workers with stories of her renovation projects.

Before her return to Memphis, Hanson served as a K8 news anchor at KAIT in Arkansas for two separate periods, from 2010 to 2015 and from 2018 to 2021, as reported by the channel.

During this period, she earned the nickname 'Dancin' Hanson' for marking Friday mornings with on-air dance parties.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners including from friends and industry colleagues. "I'm heartbroken to share that my dear friend, longtime colleague and Dance Party Friday buddy, Amanda Hanson has died.

"Please keep her family and friends in your prayers," Former K8 colleague Justin Logan said.

"She was a light. She was kind. She helped everyone. She loved people. What you saw on TV was who she was.

"She was my dear friend and I'm just heartbroken. I'm so thankful for the memories, so many wonderful memories.

"I know her location. She's in heaven dancing with Jesus and watching over all of us. I love and miss you, Amanda. Thank you for being a friend!"

In 2020, Hanson pursued a master's degree in strategic communications before assuming her position as a news anchor in Memphis.

It is still unclear what exact medical emergency she had and what complications led to her death. Hanson was active till a few days ago and her death comes as a major shock to the industry.