How did Alicia Witt's Parents Die? 'Dune' Actress' Mom and Dad Mysteriously Found Dead Inside Home

When Dune and The Walking Dead actress, Alicia Witt asked a relative to check on her parents, Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, at their Worcester, Massachusetts home because she hadn't heard from them in several days, she hadn't imagined she would be receiving the news of their death. Calling the tragedy 'unimaginable,' Witt asked her fans to give her some privacy to 'wrap her head around this turn of events, and the surreal loss.'

Lt. Sean Murtha, of Worcester police, confirmed that police were dispatched to the Witt residence and discovered a male and a female deceased. Authorities haven't established a cause of death as of yet pending the results of an autopsy. According to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, authorities have denied any indication of foul play. "The matter is under investigation," Lt. Murtha noted.

Firefighters who responded to the scene also checked the air quality inside the home but found no traces of any noxious gases. Worcester Fire Chief Deputy Adam Roche confirmed that there were no signs of carbon monoxide. Police, however, noted that there were reports that the couple had been dealing with 'furnace problems' and were using a space heater.

'Alicia Witt's parents had been ill for some time'

A neighbor told The Telegram and Gazette that Witt's parents, who had lived in Worcester for decades, had been ill for 'some time.' The actress appeared to be close to her parents, which was evident from posts on social media handles. She often shared heartfelt anecdotes of her parents on special occasions like Mother's Day or Father's Day.

Alicia Witt rose to fame with her stint in the 1984 movie Dune directed by David Lynch. She has also appeared in a number of popular TV shows including The Walking Dead, Sopranos, Two and a Half Men, and the comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black. Alicia also plays piano and debuted as a pianist in LA in 2001.