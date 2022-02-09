How On-Demand Delivery is the Way of the Future

Here at iXpress Logistics, we've always strived to be at the forefront of delivery services within Singapore. We've watched the industry ebb and flow over the past decade or two and, in the last few years, there has been a significant change in how consumers interact with delivery networks and companies who ship products to them. The entire landscape has changed, and we have restructured our offering to meet those requirements.

Before we get to the services themselves, let's explore the changes that we've seen in the market.

How the Moving Industry Has Transformed

With more and more business happening online, we've seen a drastic shift in the level of delivery services that are required by companies. No longer can you get away with planning deliveries days in advance and carefully crafting a route that minimizes the cost. Modern customers want their goods immediately and the convenience of having them show up that same day or the next day has become that much more important.

This is partly due to our society getting faster, but it's also to do with the fact that the network of delivery companies that are able to handle last-mile drop-offs has expanded significantly. If you want to compete in today's market, you need to be able to offer your customers on-demand delivery.

And that's where we come in.

What Services Do We Offer?

Here at iXpress Logistics, we go above and beyond to make sure that we can support your business and give your customers the excellent service experience that they deserve. Here are just a few of the services that we offer here in Singapore:

On-Demand Van Delivery. If you have a small item that needs to be delivered quickly, this is the best option for you. Our platform will match you up with a local courier who can pick up your goods and deliver them at a very reasonable rate. We take great care in ensuring that you'll work with a highly competent and friendly person who will make sure that the final aspect of your company delivery is a pleasant experience.

If you have a small item that needs to be delivered quickly, this is the best option for you. Our platform will match you up with a local courier who can pick up your goods and deliver them at a very reasonable rate. We take great care in ensuring that you'll work with a highly competent and friendly person who will make sure that the final aspect of your company delivery is a pleasant experience. On-Demand Lorry Delivery. Perhaps you have something larger that needs to be delivered and a lorry is required. We have a range of lorry providers that are available on-demand to service that need and transport large items wherever they need to go. Using the intuitive platform, you'll have those goods on their way in no time at all.

Perhaps you have something larger that needs to be delivered and a lorry is required. We have a range of lorry providers that are available on-demand to service that need and transport large items wherever they need to go. Using the intuitive platform, you'll have those goods on their way in no time at all. Bulky Items. Many courier companies shy away from dealing with bulky items because they are more challenging to move but that's not us. We thrive on dealing with goods that have strange shapes and are bulky in nature. And we provide the same great on-demand service for them regardless of their substance. The way we do this is by working with a diverse range of different providers and we can source the perfect match for your unique needs.

Many courier companies shy away from dealing with bulky items because they are more challenging to move but that's not us. We thrive on dealing with goods that have strange shapes and are bulky in nature. And we provide the same great on-demand service for them regardless of their substance. The way we do this is by working with a diverse range of different providers and we can source the perfect match for your unique needs. Heavy Item Movers. We also take care of abnormally heavy items which can sometimes cause headaches for companies. We are well placed to be able to handle these sorts of deliveries all across Singapore and we can do so without compromising on the overall customer experience.

Those are just some of the services that we offer, but we hope that you now have a sense of what we seek to achieve here at IXpress Logistics. Now, let's look at why you should consider working with us.

Why Should You Choose iXpress Logistics?

We know that you're spoiled for choice when it comes to delivery services in Singapore. But when it comes to the things that matter, we believe that our offering cannot be matched. Here are some of the reasons why our company is set apart from the rest:

Affordable Pricing. When compared to other delivery options, our pricing is extremely affordable even when you consider the fact that most of our services are on-demand. This means that you can maintain your margins without sacrificing the customer experience that you want to provide for your clients. Even with bulky items, heavy item movers, or even lorry delivery we work hard to maintain affordable prices that you can stand behind.

When compared to other delivery options, our pricing is extremely affordable even when you consider the fact that most of our services are on-demand. This means that you can maintain your margins without sacrificing the customer experience that you want to provide for your clients. Even with bulky items, heavy item movers, or even lorry delivery we work hard to maintain affordable prices that you can stand behind. Efficiency. Our platform model means that we can craft the perfect delivery for your unique needs. This leverages greater efficiency and creates a custom service that fits what you're looking for. This is especially important when you're dealing with heavy item movers or bulky items. We make sure that you aren't sacrificing any efficiency when you're making these sorts of moves. It's easy and convenient from start to finish. You don't have to worry about a thing.

Our platform model means that we can craft the perfect delivery for your unique needs. This leverages greater efficiency and creates a custom service that fits what you're looking for. This is especially important when you're dealing with heavy item movers or bulky items. We make sure that you aren't sacrificing any efficiency when you're making these sorts of moves. It's easy and convenient from start to finish. You don't have to worry about a thing. Transparency. As a company, one of our most important values is transparency. While some delivery services hide the nuts and bolts of what they're doing, we choose to show it to our clients to build trust and demonstrate the value of what we're able to provide. The pricing structure, how we pay our drivers, and everything else is available to you at all times.

As a company, one of our most important values is transparency. While some delivery services hide the nuts and bolts of what they're doing, we choose to show it to our clients to build trust and demonstrate the value of what we're able to provide. The pricing structure, how we pay our drivers, and everything else is available to you at all times. Online Tracking. Our online tracking is second-to-none giving your end customers the information that they need in real-time to track their delivery. This eliminates potential miscommunication and ensures a smooth handoff that works for you as the company and the customer to whom you are delivering. Our user-friendly mobile app is the home for all of this information, and it allows you to manage your deliveries in real-time with no fuss at all. Everything you need is at your fingertips it works like magic!

The combination of these factors makes for a service that can transform your business in Singapore. Whether you're looking for van delivery, lorry delivery, heavy item delivery, bulky item delivery, or anything else we're the company for you. Our platform is not just a piece of technology. It's a community and business partnership that can support you as you scale your mission across the country.

Get in touch today and let's explore how we can help you grow your organization.