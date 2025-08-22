How Another World Simplified the Architecture of VR Arenas and Made the Technology Scalable

In 2018, location-based VR arenas were mostly tailored for large corporations with multimillion-dollar budgets and complex technical setups. Another World set out to break that mold by creating a system that could be launched in any city without the need for expensive hardware or intricate installation. What followed was a complete architectural redesign. The team eliminated the need for wearable computers and external trackers, streamlined the system from top to bottom, and successfully cut setup costs from several hundred thousand dollars to just $15,000.

Competing with Hardware That Costs Ten Times More

Another World began its journey in 2014 with a modest escape room venture. The first location quickly proved successful, turning a profit within just two months. Encouraged by the momentum, the team reinvested their earnings into fresh ideas, launching the city's first comedy-themed escape game, which rapidly became their most booked experience. Within six months, they followed up with a children's game, which also met with strong demand.

"We gradually evolved from a small local business into a full-fledged production studio," says founder Vasily Petrenko."Initially, people came to us just for scripts. Then they started asking for puzzles, props, and technical systems. Eventually, the volume of custom work for clients matched the scale of our own projects." By 2016, Another World had shipped its first turnkey escape room to the United States. From there, the company expanded rapidly, securing clients across Europe, Australia, and Asia all independent operators running complete experiences designed and built by Another World. By that time, the team had delivered several hundred projects globally.

In 2018, the company turned its focus toward free-roam VR. At the time, most viable systems on the market came with price tags in the hundreds of thousands and were built for high-end venues in cities like London and New York. Another World saw an opportunity to serve an entirely different market: cities of average size, where launching such a venue was previously unthinkable due to cost.

"We estimated that we could build our solution for between $50,000 and $100,000," Petrenko explains. "That meant your average entrepreneur not just major chains or investors could afford to bring cutting-edge VR to their community. It suddenly became possible to open a VR arena in places where it never would have made financial sense before."

The Backpack Phase

Another World's early VR system used backpack computers and motion sensors for full-body tracking, allowing players to move freely in the virtual world. While immersive, the technology had major flaws: the backpacks overheated, sensors often malfunctioned, and the system struggled to process real-time data from 20 tracking points per session.

"Sometimes, the calibration would glitch," Petrenko recalls. "You'd see someone's virtual leg shoot two meters off to the side, or their avatar would twist unnaturally. It broke the immersion completely and confused the other players."

The team soon identified two key challenges: the system's overly complex architecture, which caused frequent failures, and the lack of replay value in their scripted VR experiences. To fix this, they decided to rebuild the framework for simplicity and reliability while shifting to competitive multiplayer gameplay inspired by titles like Counter-Strike to encourage repeat visits.

How a Shift to PvP Mechanics Solved the One-and-Done Problem

To achieve true scalability, Another World completely reengineered its system. They replaced bulky backpack PCs and motion sensors with standalone Oculus headsets that handled all rendering locally. The new setup only required a single central server to synchronize player positions and prevent collisions - dramatically simplifying operations while maintaining immersion.

"We spent a lot of time fine-tuning elements like avatar alignment, elevator motion, and teleportation logic," says Petrenko. "These details matter if you get them wrong, players feel sick or disoriented, and that breaks the experience."

But this change wasn't just about smoother gameplay it transformed the business model. With fewer cables, no wearable tech, and drastically reduced session setup time, the system became far more scalable. Configuration no longer required a technician to manually adjust dozens of settings before each session. Instead, operators could follow a repeatable, plug-and-play process to get new locations up and running without needing custom engineering or weeks of training.

How Minecraft-Style Graphics Helped Optimize the Game for Low-Power Hardware

The shift to standalone headsets brought new limitations - the hardware couldn't support photorealistic graphics for multiple players. The solution is a strategic pivot to stylized, low-poly visuals inspired by hits like Minecraft and The Lego Movie. This lightweight aesthetic maintained charm while ensuring smooth performance.

But the benefits went beyond performance. "When the graphics are playful and abstract, violence loses its edge," Petrenko explains. "Blood doesn't look like blood. That makes the content much more accessible especially for kids." With that insight, the team found a new opportunity: family-friendly venues. The game's tone and visuals made it suitable for younger players, broadening the product's market reach without compromising the core experience.

Their first title built around this design philosophy was a competitive shooter a game the team jokingly referred to as a "shmooter." It quickly gained traction among partner venues, praised for its accessibility, replay value, and whimsical art direction.

The team meticulously optimized gameplay to minimize motion sickness, fine-tuning everything from movement speeds to elevator transitions. As Oculus hardware advanced, they introduced more realistic elements like destructible environments, true-to-life reflections, and manual weapon reloading.

To support partners, they developed a centralized "device manager" dashboard that monitors headset status in real-time, simplifying operations and improving session reliability across venues.

Building the Infrastructure for a Global Business

As Another World transitioned from a content creator into a global platform provider, it quickly became evident that scaling the business would require more than just fresh titles and technical upgrades. To support a growing network of international operators and to foster long-term player engagement the team began developing a robust digital ecosystem around its core technology.

The foundation of that ecosystem was a player account system. This system goes beyond simple login credentials: it logs match histories, tracks skill ratings, and awards loyalty points based on gameplay. Progress is saved across venues, allowing players to continue their journey no matter where they play. Whether someone is in Berlin, or Melbourne, or any other location they can pick up right where they left off. For operators, it's a powerful retention tool. Instead of treating each visit as a standalone session, venues become part of an ongoing, personalized experience.

The operational infrastructure evolved with tools like the "device manager," providing real-time monitoring of headset status and simplifying venue operations. This proved crucial as the company expanded globally through franchising.

On the content side, new arena formats are in development including multi-level layouts and complex physical designs that push the boundaries of VR game design and spatial storytelling.

"Every new map format makes us rethink how to guide the player without breaking flow or immersion," Petrenko explains.

Another World is now pursuing branded partnerships, adapting its platform for major IPs while creating family-friendly versions of existing games. The company is also developing competitive VR esports, building tournament systems and rankings to transform its PvP experiences into professional-grade competitions.