Since the pandemic, the businesses and economy have seen a drastic change. Many companies are striving to stay alive in the market while many enterprises' ROI ships have sunk down in deep waters. Among so much havoc on the corporate sector, one company that saw unbelievable success is Alexa Machuca's brainchild 'Lyncrest Media.'

Lyncrest Media is a lead generation and marketing, started by Alex Machuca during the pandemic. While many of us will be skeptical about starting a business in these uncertain times, Alex's brilliant ideas made 'Lyncrest Media' the fastest growing digital marketing company on the West Coast.

Lyncrest did not see success just on pure luck, but this company has ideas of a genius behind it. Alex has long been recognized as a market leader in lead generation. He is even awarded the seventh rank in the world with respect to global revenue when he was associated with GoDaddy.

After that, Alex did not look back. He garnered the admiration of many professionals in the marketing field, such as Ryan Harwood and Gary Vaynerchuck. He helped Tacotopia secure large investments in no time but has to part ways from it due to some conflicts.

He started his own company and was successful in raising around six hundred thousand dollars; however, as the pandemic broke, it broke his startup's foundation. But did this failure stop Alexa Machuca from achieving his goals? No! From the ashes of his failure, he started his new venture 'Lyncrest Media.' He invested a significant amount of time in learning marketing from the experts in the field like Zack Barotta, Brandon Packer and Rob Railey. They say when you really strive to achieve something, fate never disappoints you to find your success.

The main idea behind Lyncrest Media is to start a digital marketing agency for mortgage brokers, but as time progressed, so did the company. Lyncrest is now also a renowned name in automation band follow-up sequences. Lyncrest Media even offers a 30 appointment guarantee to its clients rather than providing them mere leads.

What made Lyncrest saw success by leaps and bounds is its innovative strategies in lead generation. It helps its clients reach their financial goals in this time when there are clouds of uncertainty all over the corporate world. Many satisfied clients had their ROI doubled after consulting with Lyncrest. Alex's company devised a full-proof system that helps mortgage brokers in garnering around 500% ROI just in one week.

The soaring success of Lyncrest Media has also caught the eyes of many press media companies who have given Alex and its company Lyncrest the deserving coverage. Lyncrest Media is now the talk of every tongue in the mortgage marketing and lead generation field. Alex desires to make Lyncrest Media reach even more heights of success, and considering the determination of this marketing genius, he doesn't seem far away from achieving his goals.