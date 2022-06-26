Houston Tipping's Death: LAPD Officer Was Beaten to Death In 'Mob' Training, Claims Mom

A Los Angeles police officer who died in May was beaten in training, claimed his mother. Houston Tipping, 32, died of neck injuries after he was beaten by fellow officers during training, claimed Shirley Huffman. Tipping was beaten at the police academy on May 23 and died three days later on May 26 after suffering severe injuries.

Tipping's mother, Shirley Huffman, filed her notice of claim against the city on Friday, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations, reported Los Angeles Times. Such claims are often a precursor to lawsuits.

Tipping Suffered Severe Injuries

Huffman claimed that Tipping suffered severe injuries as he was repeatedly struck in the head. She also stated that other officers previously had also complaints about training exercises after suffering injuries. However, the police have refused to comment on the incident.

Tipping Was Acting As A Bike Instructor

Police spokesperson Capt Kelly Muniz declined to comment but informed that the department has launched its own investigation into the matter. The officer also pointed out that the department is also considering changes that should be made to the training exercises after multiple complaints.

On the death of Tipping LAPD had stated that Tipping, who was acting as a bike instructor in a scenario that involved grappling with another officer, fell to the floor and suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury.

Tipping had also been a patrol officer in the San Fernando Valley. His mother claimed that Tipping, a five-year department veteran, died during a particular exercise, which was meant to simulate a mob.

Tipping was laid to rest Wednesday at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills in a funeral attended by LAPD Chief Michel Moore, Mayor Eric Garcetti and many of his fellow officers. The officer is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, his stepfather Bob, his siblings Kat and Tyler and his girlfriend, Brittany, according to CBS News.