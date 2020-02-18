Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, China has restrained millions of residents of Wuhan city and the neighbouring places in Hubei province to their homes, which in other contexts could have been a house arrest.

For the first time in the world, 58 million people have been in lockdown indefinitely. Several towns and villages are 'sealed shut' to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus. Though not jailed, confined to their homes, many of these people would fall sick, undergo mental agony and depression.

Innovative ways

While these reports are not out yet, here are some early instances of how people are using the modern means of communication to entertain themselves and their fans. Here are some innovative ways these people have come up with and also shared on social media platforms in China.

One man by name Pan posted on social media that he jogged 66 km in a loop at his home though he felt dizzy at first. "I felt a little dizzy at first, but you get used to it after you circle many times... Running is like an addiction. If you don't run for a long time, you get itchy feet."

Jogging livestreamed

Another man jogged for 30km just inside his bathroom and live-streamed it to his fans. Those who could not run or livestream, resorted to entertainment online via group chats, online dating and even reading online tutorials about everything.

The locked down province of Hubei has 200,000 rural communities, 24 million people. Only one entrance to each city is open for all visitors with guards vigilant throughout at the gate. Here's a look at some restrictions:

Orders to obey

-- Every villager should stay at home and if he or she really needs to go outside, should wear a mask and keep a minimum 1.5 metres distance from other people.

-- All leisure and entertainment venues have been shut down

-- All group activities have been suspended.

-- Weddings have been deferred while funerals are shortened to basics. Visiting other households is strictly prohibited. Even playing card games or mahjong is strictly banned.

-- All vehicles and public transportation in the province is banned. Only police vans, ambulances and specially licensed vehicles are allowed to ply on the roads.

-- Only essential shops of chemists, hotels, food shops and clinics are made accessible.

What happens when you disobey?

Strict action will be taken not only against you but even the head of the unit shall be held accountable, said a note by newly-appointed Wuhan city mayor Ying Yong, who was hand-picked for the job by Chinese President Xi Jinping.