Hotness Alert! Trey Songz Alleged Girlfriend Yasmine Lopez Shares Eye-Popping Image on Instagram

February can only get this much hotter as Trey Songz' alleged girlfriend Yasmine Lopez sets pulses racing with her latest Instagram picture that'll make anyone go weak in the knees. The voluptuous model gave an eyeful to her followers by sharing a picture in a wet transparent white bikini flaunting ample cleavage and her teeny-weeny 2-piece with halter straps leaves little to imagination.

The buxom beauty seems to be in a resort in Los Angeles, California, and is seen walking around the cabanas on a bright sunny day holding a milkshake and has tied her hairdo in a ponytail bun. The model has little make-up considering she just came out of the pool and Indeed, this has to be the hottest image we've seen this month without a doubt and only Lopez can pull off such a stunning look with so much ease.

Lopez captioned the image, ''Why you so obsessed with me?,'' and model Mulan Hernandez was among the first to comment saying, ''Boy I wanna know,'' for which Lopez promptly replied, ''@realmulanhernandez I love you.'' Miguel Rivera also commented, ''Why is that a question.?''

Surprisingly, around the same time, Songz shared an image on his Instagram handle in what looks like he's chilling in a luxury hotel room and fans are speculating the two to be holidaying in a resort together. However, there are no images of the two chilling together.

As soon as the picture was out, her followers thumped the heart react and has now gained close to 60,000 likes in less than 12 hours with thousands of positive comments. Lopez gained fame overnight after sharing a series of mirror selfies with rapper Trey Songz and the interesting part of the images is that Songz was posing shirtless and Lopez was seen wearing a pink bathrobe showing ample cleavage.

Rumors were rife that Songz is in a relationship with Lopez and the two are head-over-heels for each other. Though the couple have not confirmed their love for each other in public, fans believe the two to be committed.

On the work front, Songz released two singles during Valentine's Day named 'Brain' which dropped on February 11 and 'All This Love' which was released the next day. The rapper also held a virtual concert on Valentine's Day and the tickets to it were sold out. Fans took to Twitter appreciating his online gig saying he maintained his sensual R&B tone and kept them hooked to his soulful vocals and innuendos.