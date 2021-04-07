Hotness Alert: Madison Morgan Raises Temperature with Sultry Snaps From the Kitchen

Madison Morgan spiced up her Instagram handle with a series of new pictures posing in the kitchen and despite the model is seen opening the fridge, it seems like the kitchen is heated up with her hotness.

The buxom beauty posed in a tiny blue and white bikini leaving very little to imagination and captioned her pictures as, ''Me, pretending like I'm about to cook,'' and ended it with a chef emoji.

The picture received more than 18,000 likes and hundred of comments in just a span of a few hours and caught the attention of Playboy model, Kindly Myers, who dropped a comment saying ''Moist'' for which Madison replied in all caps, ''MOIST BALANCED AND CRISP.''

Madison, who commands a whopping 1 million followers on Instagram, was recently seen holidaying in Miami in a booze-filled boat party with friends sporting a black t-shirt and stripped to her black bikini having a good time with her pals.

The boat party comes at a time when Miami eased Covid-19 restrictions on boats, locker rooms and announced that restaurants can operate at full capacity provided all diners are wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

Apart from commanding a sea of fan following on Instagram, Madison's OnlyFans account seems to be buzzing with hotness as most of her followers on Insta jumped the bandwagon to see exclusive and unseen pictures and videos of the leggy lass for a premium price.

Also, just recently, the hot bombshell shared a video on her social media handles replicating Liv Tyler's iconic car washing scene from the comedy movie One Night At McCool's and gained attention for her uber hotness. ''How are my fake car washing skills?,'' she captioned the clip along with a car emoji where she's seen washing a 4x4 drive.

Right after the Covid-19 lockdowns were imposed last year in March, Madison Morgan's followers surged to new record levels and the model did not disappoint her followers as she regularly updated all her social media accounts with spicy images that was too hard not to ignore.

Going by the pace of her fan following on Instagram and the spiciness of her pictures, it shouldn't surprise anyone if her followers double in the coming months.