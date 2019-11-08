Hot and happening Radhika Apte's career is certainly on a right track as the actress is tasting success in every industry. From South Indian movies to Bollywood, English flicks to OTTs, she is leaving her imprint wherever she goes.

Now, the actress has revealed one more interesting development about her career. Radhika Apte has claimed that she got calls for the auditions for successful Hollywood franchises like James Bond film and Star Wars.

"I got audition calls for the new James Bond film and for Star Wars. I taped it at home and sent it across," she is quoted as saying in an interview by Deccan Chronicle, but there is no update on whether she has stuck the deal or she is in talks with the makers in relation to those films.

Adding further, she said, "The very fact that they are looking at actors like me, and not restricting it to a certain kind of actor, is good news."

The 34-year old started her career with a small role in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! In the next 10 years, she did a couple of movies without much success, but real breakthrough came after Badlapur, which won her a lot of recognition.

The highlight of her career has been the actress does not have language barriers and open to work in all the languages and platforms. Radhika has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages along with Hollywood flicks. And she has become a big name in the OTT platforms.

Also, Radhika Apte is known for her bold statements and roles. Her daring scenes have also increased her popularity among cine-goers.