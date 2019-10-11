We may have all been in a place where we have gulped down something hot and have regretted it later after either burning our throat or tongue. Though no one would imagine anything worse than that, recently a man died in just 12 hours because of the same reason.

According to a Metro report, after sampling a really hot fishcake at a venue, the man, identified as Darren Hickey, burned his throat so bad that he stopped breathing. His voice box swelled up and he could no longer swallow or breathe because of the swelling and pain.

The 51-year-old wedding planner realised that something was wrong because his pain intensified. He went to the Chorley Hospital for treatment but he was sent home with paracetamol. He did go back home to rest but over time the swelling became worse and reportedly his partner, identified as Neil Parkinson, heard him choking and quickly rushed him to hospital.

However, he died a couple of hours later. Neil said: "He shouted so I ran upstairs. He was stood up choking and coughing so I banged his back but then he slid forward onto the floor."

A pathologist said the case is extremely rare and is normally associated with people who have been killed in house fires, inhale smoke, burning their airways. "The patient can appear well, they will be talking to you, but then the swelling starts," Dr Patrick Waugh explained, according to the report.

Mr Walsh further added: "I believe there are enormous lessons to be learned. Teenage boy stabbed to death in east London 'This was caused by eating a fishcake, very small and very hot but with catastrophic consequences. I find this an immense tragedy."

While talking about Darren, Neil Parkinson said: "Darren was a larger than life character, always helping other people and was the centre of attention ... He would take over a room if he walked in. He did loads for charity and was well liked in the community."