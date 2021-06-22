Hospital Playlist S2 Episode 2: Yoo Yeon Seok - Shin Hyun Bin to Shock Friends With Revelation?

Hospital Playlist got a grand opening for its second season as the tvN drama set the record for the highest viewership rating for its first episode of tvN dramas. Currently airing one episode a week, audience is waiting for the second episode that will be aired on June 22. Here is what to expect from Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 2.

The second episode Hospital Playlist 2 will show challenges the five friends face in their personal as well as professional lives. The only respite is blooming relationship between Yoo Yeon Seok who plays Ahn Jeong Won, professor of pediatric surgery and Shin Hyun Bin who plays Jang Gyeo Wool, a surgeon in the general surgery department. But the couple who got closer to each other and started going on secret dates in the first episode is likely to be caught by Yoo Yeon Seok's friends.

The preview showed both Yoo Yeon Seok and Shin Hyun Bin flustered with Jo Jung Suk and others pestering Yoo Yeon Seok to explain the current situation. It looks like the secret will be out and the couple will be forced to make their relationship public.

Personal Life VS Professional Challenges

On the other hand, Jeon Mi Do who plays the role of Chae Song Hwa, professor of neurosurgery will be chosen as the best neurosurgeon at the hospital. Though this is a good news, she faces more stress and intricate challenges in her profession. In the first episode, Song Hwa draws a curtain to the possibility of confession of love by Jo Jung Suk who plays Lee Ik Jun, professor of general surgery.

Jung Kyung Ho has a hard time in his personal life as even smallest things in his life go wrong, making him desperate. Adding to his woes, he gets a complex case and is almost forced to give up on one of his patients. He plays the role of Kim Jun Wan, professor of cardiothoracic surgery.

Now, the only friend left in the group is Kim Dae Myung who plays the role of Yang Seok Hyeong, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology. He is consistent in rejecting the affections of Ahn Eun Jin who plays Choo Min Ha, assistant surgeon in his department, since the first season. He faces a challenge of saving a baby with complex problem but needs Choo Min Ha's help for the same. Will he at last acknowledge her feelings?

Will the friends be able to save their patients and will they come to terms with their personal problems will be answered in episode 2. The second episode of Hospital Playlist 2 will be aired on tvN on June 22 at 9 PM KST. Later, it will also be available on streaming platform Netflix for the global audience.

According to Neilsen Korea, first episode of Hospital Playlist 2 recorded and average of 10 percent and maximum rating [peak hours] of 12 percent. The second episode is also expected to get ratings above 10 percent.