Lee Ik Joon and his friends are getting ready to share some really interesting stories about their friendship in Hospital Playlist episode 11. The episode is scheduled to air on tvN Thursday, May 21, at 9 p.m. KST. In this episode, viewers may also get to see Kim Jun Wan and Lee Ik Soon part ways due to some personal reasons.

With just a week left for the finale, the series' followers are curious to know what lies ahead for their favorite characters in the medical drama. In episode 10, Ik Joon indirectly admitted his feelings for Chae Song Hwa, while Jun Wan struggled with some relationship issues and Ahn Jeong Won prepared himself for the departure without discussing it with any of his friends, including Yang Seok Hyeong.

What Does the Promo Hint About Episode 11?

The teaser video for this week shows resident Ahn Chi Yong getting ready to celebrate his birthday party and he has a special request for Song Hwa. In the short clip, he can be seen telling his professor, "Professor Chae, It's my birthday today. There is a present I want."

"Professor Chae, do you remember that day? My first day here as an intern. I saw you on my first day of work," the resident continues.

To know more about this conversation, followers of the medical drama will have to watch the new episode on Thursday, May 21, at 9 p.m. KST on tvN. This is not the only interesting sequence teased in the promo for this week.

The friendship between Chae Song Hwa, Lee Ik Joon, and Yang Seok Hyeong

Last week, viewers saw Kim Dae Myung's character struggling with the relationship issues of his parents. This week, Seok Hyeong may have to continue dealing with this problem and he may seek the advice of Song Hwa.

The 30-second-long video clip features a conversation between Song Hwa and Seok Hyeong. The teaser video shows him telling his long-time friend, "Song Hwa, I don't know how I'm supposed to feel. I don't know if I'm sad or relieved."

Song Hwa may also have to deal with the change in the attitude of Ik Joon. During the birthday celebration of Chi Yong, Cho Jung Seok's character gives the residents permission to ask him anything about his life. So, Heo Sun Bin asks him if he has ever considered the relationship with Song Hwa as something more than a friendship. It remains to be seen if Ik Joon will use this opportunity to admit his feelings for Song Hwa.

Will Ahi Jeong Won Quit His Job This Week?

Last week, Jeong Won hinted at his departure to Song Hwa, and this week, he will inform all his friends about it. He will also talk to Director Ju Jeon about his resignation by the end of this year. The promo shows Yoo Yeon Seok's character informing his friends about his plans to quit his job as senior pediatrician of Yulje Medical Centre by the end of this year.

In the short clip, he can be seen telling his friends, "I already talked to the chairman." After hearing his plans, Jun Wan asks him, "Why did you decide something like that without talking to us first?"

The teaser video also features a conversation between Jeong Won and Director Jeon. When the senior surgeon informs the director about his resignation plans, he asks the young doctor, "What are you talking about? This is your last year here? Did something happen?"

Will Kim Jun Wan and Lee Ik Soon Part Ways This Week?

The first official onscreen couple of Hospital Playlist was getting ready for a happy farewell last week because Ik Soon wants to go abroad for higher studies. This week, the couple may spend some time together before they happily part ways.

In the promo, Ik Soon tells her lover, "I like you a lot. So, I want to make only good memories with you." Shortly, her boyfriend replies, "What I want is not getting married. It is to be with you for a long time. Give me your hand. I have something to give you. "

How to Watch Hospital Playlist Episode 11 Live Online

To know more about the upcoming episode, Korean drama lovers worldwide will have to watch the medical drama on tvN Thursday at 9 p.m. KST. Episode 11 can be streamed on the official website of the broadcasting network at the same time. In order to watch the chapter with subtitles, Kdrama fans will have to check out various streaming sites.