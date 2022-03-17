Hoskinsea Marketplace - The Largest Marketplace for Cardano NFTs

Hoskinsea NFT marketplace built on the Cardano network for your favorite Arts - JPGs, PNGs, SVGs and more! We're proud to be based on the Cardano blockchain, a cryptocurrency with the mission of providing financial infrastructure for the unbanked.

We hope that by continuing to innovate and bring new functionality to the Cardano NFT space, we can help to move Cardano network forward and support the community's novel humanitarian efforts. For all the latest updates, follow us on our social media platform

A share of the successful project's distribution royalties is paid to users who stake their HSK tokens. The HSK token will also be traded on CEX/DEX's, ensuring extensive token distribution and user participation. The community may also stake HSK tokens for extra payouts. Hoskinsea will also let content producers advertise their projects through limited edition NFTs and trailers, distributed evenly among platform users.

Hoskinsea marketplace also operates as a trustworthy content distributor for media projects to secure rights management on the Cardano distributed ledger. Hoskinsea has big aspirations but a clear vision.

Hoskinsea will use the Cardano Initial Stake Pool Offering mechanism to finance the project and sponsor NFT projects voted on by the Hoskinsea community. Users may stake Cardano ADA in one of the Hoskinsea Cardano Stake Pools and receive HSK tokens instead of ADA payouts to distribute the HSK token far and wide.

Users who vote for their favorite NFT project will be eligible for NFT airdrops generated by the NFT projects.

Users also get a unique opportunity to become a part of multi-billion dollar industry. Content creators can also get community input on the project proposals.

HSK Token Utilities

Governance & Voting: HSK token holders will be made part of the decision-making process of issues that affect our Ecosystem. As such only holders of our token will be given the ability to vote on necessary decision-making process that will affect our ecosystem.

It is important to note that the amount degree of votes you can give and participation in said voting process will be dependent on the amount of token you hold.

Purchase of NFT: Token holders can be able to purchase NFTs from Hoskinsea marketplace at a discounted price

Transaction Fees: NFT minting fees can be paid using HSK tokens

Exclusive Privileges: Top holders of HSK tokens will be given Exclusive access to rare edition NFTs which will only be made available during the Public mint

Purchase AD Slots: Due to a large number of NFTs that will be on the platform, users will be able to purchase ad slots for their NFTs using HSK Token.

Transaction Fees Redistribution: Top holders will be able to benefit also on our platform by earning a fixed percentage of profits made from all the transactions carried on our platform using the HSK token.

Creator Verification and Voting: Users will be always be more likely to buy or transact from verified creators on our platform. As such creators who will wish to verify their platform will be required to stake a preset amount of HSK token before they can apply for verification.

Staking Platform: HSK token holders can choose to stake their tokens on our staking platform to earn more tokens

NFT Farming: Users will be able to stake NFTs on our platform and be able to earn rewards in limited/Rare NFTs which can be tradable on other NFT platforms too.

HSK token private sale

Early participants can purchase in HSK token private sale and become early holders of HSK tokens - https://sale.hoskinsea.io/

1 ADA = 100 HSK Token

Minimum Purchase: 200 ADA

Maximum Purchase: 20000 ADA