The former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies at the age of 91. On Saturday he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The fourth President of Egypt had undergone surgery and his condition was stable according to the tweets by his son. Not much detail about the surgery or his death is available at this point in time.

Prior to becoming the President, he served as the commander in the Egyptian Air Force from 1972-1975.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)