A horrifying video has emerged from Mexico where a protester set a police officer on fire in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state.

Similar to the United States, massive George Floyd-style protests have broken out in Mexico as well, where hundreds of protesters took to streets in Guadalajara Thursday evening to demand justice in the death of Giovanni López.

A video of the incident shows the shocking moment the police officer is set on fire by a protester in Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico where violent clashes have broken out over the death of Giovanni López.

The widely circulated footage from Thursday's demonstration shows the moment police officer on a bike first being hustled by protesters and just when he looks away from protesters a man is seen dousing him with inflammable liquid.

The video clip shows the police officer engulfed in flames falling off his bike.

The video, which was posted online by the news outlet ZonaDocs showed the police officer rolling over the ground to extinguish the flame before they others helped and poured water on it. According to Mexican News Daily, the police officer sustained burns to his neck but his injuries weren't critical.

Giovanni López Death Protests

Giovanni López, a 30-year-old construction worker, was detained by the police in the town of Ixtlahuacán de Los Membrillos near Guadalajara on May 4 for not wearing a mask.

A video of the arrest emerged this week online that showed Giovanni López being forced into a police car by municipal police officers wielding assault rifles even as bystanders requested police not be so harsh with him. López allegedly was beaten at the police station before he was taken to hospital where he died.

The video sparked an immediate outrage with hundreds of protesters descending on the historic center of Guadalajara, Jalisco's capital where some broke into the state Capitol and sprayed graffiti on the walls while others later set police patrol vehicles on fire.

An online campaign has also been started demanding justice in López's death and it has drawn widespread support, including from stars like Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.