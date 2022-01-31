HORRIFYING: Mom of Five Dies a Freak Death After falling from Party Bus on LA Freeway while Dancing

A 29-year-old woman died a freak death after falling from a party bus on a Los Angles freeway on Saturday. The incident took place at 101 Freeway and Los Angeles Street. Heather Garcia was reportedly dancing when she tripped and fell on the floor of the bus, which opened resulting in her falling on the freeway, getting struck by the oncoming traffic.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the scene at 2:55 am, FOX11 reported. According to CHP, Heather was hit by a vehicle in the No. 3 lane of the northbound freeway. She was declared dead at the scene.

Both the drivers, of the party bus and the vehicle that struck Heather stayed at the scene after the accident and cooperated with the authorities. Heather is said to have been celebrating her niece's birthday on the bus.

'Nightmare'

Heather's husband Rafael Corral called the incident a 'nightmare.' "It's just something that is a nightmare. That doesn't happen. It should not happen," Rafael said. She was only days away from turning 30. The couple's five children are aged between 1 to 10.

'A great soul, a great mother and a great sister'

Heather's husband, Rafael noted that he was 'not prepared for a loss in such a tragic way.' "I will now be a mom and dad to our five children," he said. Heather's sister, Juelle Jaramillo described her as a 'great soul, a great mother to her five kids, and definitely a great sister.'

Heather's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help assist the children's finances. The CHP's Central Los Angeles requested anybody with any information on the accident to contact them.