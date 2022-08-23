HORRIFYING: Drunk Prostitute in Thailand Bites Off Part of Tourist's Earlobe and Swallows it In Front of Him

A 55-year-old holidaymaker suffered serious injuries after a drunk Thai prostitute bit off his right earlobe before swallowing it in front of him. Kannika Kamton, 25, is reported to have approached the holidaymaker on an open-back bus in Thailand and before the man could react, the intoxicated prostitute attacked him.

The victim is claimed to have screamed in anguish as Kamton chewed off a piece of the flesh before swallowing it. The incident happened last week. Although Kamton herself was too drunk to realize what she did, other passengers on the bus watched the entire episode unfold in front of their eyes and started screaming in horror.

Holiday Turns Nightmare

Kamton was standing at a bus stop in Pattaya on Saturday night when she saw an open-top bus approaching, according to a report in The Sun. As the bus came to a halt at the traffic light, she hopped on to it while "severely intoxicated from alcohol". Kamton is said to have approached the tourist while he avoided talking to her as the holidaymaker realized that she was too drunk.

However, an annoyed Kamton allegedly sunk her teeth into the man's right ear lobe as passengers watched on in horror, according to the outlet.

After Kamton bit off a portion of the victim's right earlobe and swallowed it, the unnamed victim was reportedly left writhing in pain and screaming. She then attempted to flee but was too drunk to even run. Police were alerted by others and officers soon arrived.

She was arrested and handcuffed but not before a scuffle, following which Kamton was handcuffed to a truck. She was later taken to the local police station to get sober.

Completely Unexpected

Police are interrogating Kamton but are yet to find out the real motive behind the attack. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

"An officer took control of the attacker, but she kicked the officer with her feet and resisted arrest, so extra help was needed to restrain her," police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Kamchula said of the incident.

"The detained woman will be prosecuted. There were many witnesses and the victim wants to have the woman detained and prosecuted," he added.

According to reports, the man suffered serious injuries and blood was oozing from his earlobe. He had to be treated and bandaged before being discharged.

Thailand, is known for sex tourism, with Pattaya being the capital. Every year, more than a million people visit the city's red light district, and about 20 percent of people there work in the sex industry. However, such an attack never took place earlier.

Sex tourism first appeared in Pattaya when US soldiers used it as a getaway during the Vietnam War.