HORRIFYING: 7-Yr-Old Chicago Girl Shot Dead in McDonald's Drive-Thru While Waiting with Father inside Car

A seven-year-old girl was fatally shot on Sunday afternoon in a Chicago McDonald's drive-thru as she sat inside the car with her father. Jaslyn Adams and her 29-year-old father Jontae Adams were in sitting inside their car, when they were hit multiple times after two unknown suspects open fired.

Both the father and daughter were rushed to hospital where Jaslyn was pronounced dead. Jontae too was also seriously injured as the pair waited in line in the family car to get food. Police is frantically looking for the suspect and is yet to make any arrests related to the incident.

Innocent Life Lost

The incident happened just after 4pm in the Windy City's Homan Square neighborhood. Jaslyn and Jontae were waiting for their food in a car on Sunday afternoon in a McDonald's parking lot when two men suddenly got down from a grey car and started shooting at the car. Jaslyn was shot multiple times and immediately collapsed, while Jontae kept screaming.

Video shot by those at the scene show officers pulling the little girl out of the car and rushing her into the back of a police car in a bid to get her to hospital as quickly as possible. A person can be heard exclaiming, "Oh s***! They killed a baby!"

Jontae, who also took multiple hits, frantically called his mother, Jaslyn's grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, after the shooting and kept creaming. 'He said, 'Ma, come get me. They just shot my baby,' McMullen told the Chicago Sun Times.

Both were rushed to hospital where Jaslyn was pronounced dead. Jonate was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious, police said.

Suspects at Large

McMullen described the seven-year-old as a sweet, talkative girl who was "real loving." McMullen told NBC 5 that she has a daughter nearly the same age. "My baby is taking it so hard right now, just a real sweet loving baby," she said.

Joslyn was a student at Cameron Elementary School. She was nicknamed Pinky "because she was bright" and pink was her favorite color, family members said.Shealso love dancing and making TikTok videos. Following the shooting, community activist Andrew Holmes joined several other area leaders outside Stroger Hospital where they called for an end to recent violence.

Police have launched an investigation but is yet to make any arrests. However, they believe that the shooting was gang-related. Their car was left riddled with bullet holes and shell casings were seen all around the vehicle.

"Whoever pulled this trigger on this young lady and took her life, trying to get something to eat from McDonald's, whoever is housing these individuals, turn these people in... We are pleading with you, do not let this go undone. Turn them in right away. This family are going through living hell right now because of the acts of some fools," said Marvin Edwards, president of 100 Men Standing, a group advocating against gun violence.