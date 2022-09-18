HORRIFIC Video Shows Train TUMBLING Like Toys As Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan (WATCH)

A train is being seen tumbling like a toy in Taiwan after a powerful earthquake stormed the island nation. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted the southeast coast of Taiwan on Sunday.

The powerful quake forced nearby Japan to issue a tsunami warning. Tremors were felt in the capital, Taipei, and some other parts of the country. Although, the epicenter of the quake was in Taitung county, which has nearly 1,00,000 residents.

Train Shakes Badly As Earthquake Hits Taiwan

A video uploaded on the internet shows the train shaking while standing at the station as soon as the earthquake hits the country. The quake occurred at about 2.40 pm, nearly 30 miles north of Taitung at a depth of 10 km.

Violent Shaking And Heavy Damage

The USGS said people reported an intensity of nine on their community determined intensity scale (CDI), which is deemed to have 'violent' shaking and heavy damage. Initial reports indicate some damage, including a possible derailed train carriage and a collapsed two-storey residential building, but it is not clear if there are any casualties, according to the Mirror.

"The quake occured about 2.40 pm nearly from 30 miles north of Taitung at a depth of 10 km. Today's magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Taiwan comes less than a day after a 6.5 on September 17, 2022. Below is a dayplot of station IU.TATO in Taipei (data via @IRIS_EPO). Remember that it is about a 1 in 20 chance that an earthquake will be followed by a larger aftershock," said geoscientist Dr. Steven J. Gibbons on Twitter.

Gaoliao Bridge Completely Collapsed

Unverified video footage from the quake appears to show the Gaoliao Bridge in Yuli Township in a state of complete collapse. It is the second major earthquake in as many days as a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the self-governing island on Saturday and several aftershocks have been felt since, reported Mirror.

So far, the exact details of the casualties and total damage are not known, but a number of buildings have collapsed in the country.

